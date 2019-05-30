Nordstrom : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

|
SEC Form 3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FORM 3
|
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OMB APPROVAL
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Washington, D.C. 20549
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OMB Number:
|
3235-0104
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF
|
|
|
|
Estimated average burden
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
hours per response:
|
0.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SECURITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
|
|
|
2. Date of Event
|
|
|
|
3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BICHICH SHERYL GARLAND
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
|
NORDSTROM INC[ JWN ]
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Requiring Statement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
05/22/2019
|
|
|
|
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
|
5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Last)
|
(First)
|
(Middle)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Check all applicable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
|
|
|
|
1700 7TH AVE, SUITE 1500
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director
|
|
10% Owner
|
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Officer (give title
|
|
Other (specify
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
|
Applicable Line)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
below)
|
|
below)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
X
|
Form filed by One Reporting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Secretary
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Street)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Person
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEATTLE
|
WA
|
98101
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Form filed by More than One
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reporting Person
|
|
|
|
(City)
|
(State)
|
(Zip)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Amount of Securities
|
3. Ownership
|
|
4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)
|
Form: Direct (D)
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or Indirect (I)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common Stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,849
|
|
|
|
D
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)
|
|
|
|
2. Date Exercisable and
|
3. Title and Amount of Securities
|
4.
|
|
|
5.
|
|
|
6. Nature of Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Expiration Date
|
|
|
|
Underlying Derivative Security (Instr.
|
Conversion
|
Ownership
|
Beneficial Ownership
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Month/Day/Year)
|
|
4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
|
Form:
|
(Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercise
|
Direct (D)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price of
|
or Indirect
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
or
|
Derivative
|
(I) (Instr. 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date
|
Expiration
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
Security
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exercisable
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Title
|
|
|
|
Shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Explanation of Responses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Remarks:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Eunice Chung, Attorney-in-
|
05/30/2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fact for Sheryl Garland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bichich
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
** Signature of Reporting Person
|
Date
|
|
|
|
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).
-
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.
Disclaimer
Nordstrom Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 17:18:03 UTC