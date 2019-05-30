Log in
NORDSTROM

(JWN)
Nordstrom : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

05/30/2019

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Date of Event

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

BICHICH SHERYL GARLAND

(Month/Day/Year)

NORDSTROM INC[ JWN ]

Requiring Statement

05/22/2019

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

5. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

(Check all applicable)

(Month/Day/Year)

1700 7TH AVE, SUITE 1500

Director

10% Owner

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check

Officer (give title

Other (specify

X

Applicable Line)

below)

below)

X

Form filed by One Reporting

Secretary

(Street)

Person

SEATTLE

WA

98101

Form filed by More than One

Reporting Person

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Common Stock

7,849

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities

4.

5.

6. Nature of Indirect

Expiration Date

Underlying Derivative Security (Instr.

Conversion

Ownership

Beneficial Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

4)

or

Form:

(Instr. 5)

Exercise

Direct (D)

Amount

Price of

or Indirect

or

Derivative

(I) (Instr. 5)

Date

Expiration

Number

Security

of

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Explanation of Responses:

Remarks:

Eunice Chung, Attorney-in-

05/30/2019

Fact for Sheryl Garland

Bichich

** Signature of Reporting Person

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Nordstrom Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 17:18:03 UTC
