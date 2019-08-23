Nordstrom : Joins G7 Fashion Pact To Address Global Climate Crisis

SEATTLE, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nordstrom announced its commitment to the G7 Fashion Pact, a coalition of 32 global luxury retailers convened by French President Emmanuel Macron at the annual G7 Summit in Biarritz, France. Recognizing its role as one of the most dynamic and influential industries on the planet and the urgent need for collective action to combat climate change, the Fashion Pact will work to minimize the environmental impacts that the fashion industry has across oceans, climate and biodiversity.

To make sustainable shopping more accessible to its customers, Nordstrom is also launching Sustainable Style , the newest online shopping category for discovering products that are made from sustainably sourced materials, manufactured in factories that meet higher social or environmental standards or that give back. Nordstrom is the first U.S.-based multiline fashion retailer to offer products in this way, and the category features more than 2,000 items from 90 brands. Shop now at: Nordstrom.com/sustainablestyle .

"Nordstrom has a longstanding commitment to operating as a responsible company," said Pete Nordstrom, co-president at Nordstrom. "I know our customers and employees will be excited and proud that we're part of this new effort that will make tangible and meaningful progress in areas that are critical to the future success of our business, our communities and the environment."

Nordstrom Commitment to Environment

Nordstrom is committed to protecting the environment, and offering sustainable products is just one of the many ways in which the fashion retailer is driving positive impact across the communities and environments where it does business. Nordstrom has tracked significant progress toward reducing its carbon footprint and conserving resources across its global supply chain by making systemic changes throughout its corporate structure to drive global good. In 2018 alone, Nordstrom:

Decreased energy intensity in our operations by 4.3 percent which is part of a 17.1 percent reduction since 2014;

Exceeded its paper reduction goal and diverted 28,100 tons of paper and corrugated cardboard from landfills;

Helped customers donate 10.1 tons of clothing, shoes and accessories to give items a second life;

Incorporated more responsible materials into its own Nordstrom Made products; and

Minimized the amount of materials used to package and ship products.

"Nordstrom leads with the fundamental belief that we have a responsibility to leave the world better than we found it. In the fast-changing world of retail, it's also essential to continually evolve our business not only to better meet customers' needs and expectations, but also to support our communities and protect our environment," said Gigi Ganatra, vice president of corporate affairs and PR at Nordstrom. "It's a responsibility Nordstrom takes seriously, and we're proud of the progress we've made in reducing our carbon footprint and conserving resources across our global supply chain and we're continuing to make this a top priority for the company."

For more information on Nordstrom's corporate social responsibility, visit NordstromCares.com .

