Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nordstrom    JWN

NORDSTROM

(JWN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nordstrom : Looking For Customer-Obsessed Employees For Its New NYC Flagship Store

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. will hire nearly 1,200 employees for its New York City flagship store, opening at 225 West 57th Street on October 24, 2019, steps away from Columbus Circle. Sales and support positions will be posted on Monday, July 8 and interested applicants are invited to apply for jobs online at Careers.Nordstrom.com.

Sales positions are available in all areas, including women's apparel, designer, shoes, beauty and the kid's department. Hiring will also take place for various support positions in alterations, building services, housekeeping, loss prevention, as well as jobs in the store's food and beverage offerings.

"The opening of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship is a significant milestone in our company's history," said Jamie Nordstrom, President of Stores at Nordstrom. "We're putting together a world-class team of results-driven individuals who love to sell fashion and make customers feel good. We hire the best people and are proud to have a reputation for service. We're excited to bring our customer-obsessed approach to one of the greatest shopping destinations in the world."

Nordstrom offers comprehensive benefits for all employees: competitive pay, transit subsidy, a merchandise discount, as well as employee charitable match and volunteering programs. Eligible employees also receive medical coverage, an employer-matched retirement plan and much more. 

By fostering a strong 'promote from within' philosophy and developing long-term relationships with employees, Nordstrom is a great place to build a career. Daniella Fusari began her career at Nordstrom as a salesperson in Tampa, FL. "I started on the sales floor, and I've had the opportunity to grow within the company and focus on what I love: fashion," said Fusari, Nordstrom NYC Accessories Department Manager. "Being a part of this opening is a dream come true. I can't wait to help make shopping easier, more convenient and serve New Yorkers on their terms."

All new hires will participate in training and development, as well as engage in team building activities. Interested applicants can learn more about working at Nordstrom NYC through Hiring Events taking place August 15-17 and August 26-28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 205 West 39th Street, 15th floor.

About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 381 stores in 40 states, including 119 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 248 Nordstrom Rack stores; three Jeffrey boutiques; two clearance stores; six Trunk Club clubhouses; and three Nordstrom Local service concepts. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

Media Contact:
John Bailey | Nordstrom, Inc. | john.bailey@nordstrom.com | 206.579.8626
The Nordstrom NYC Media Kit is available at Press.Nordstrom.com

Nordstrom Incorporated logo. (PRNewsFoto)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordstrom-looking-for-customer-obsessed-employees-for-its-new-nyc-flagship-store-300880401.html

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORDSTROM
12:01pNORDSTROM : Looking For Customer-Obsessed Employees For Its New NYC Flagship Sto..
PR
06/28Rent the Runway, Nordstrom team up to boost convenience, attract customers
RE
06/27NORDSTROM : to permanently close Anchorage store in September
AQ
06/24NORDSTROM : Anniversary Sale Starts Friday, July 19 CANADA
PU
06/24NORDSTROM : Anniversary Sale Starts Friday, July 19
PU
06/23NORDSTROM : Anniversary Benefits for Nordy Club Cardmembers
PU
06/18NORDSTROM : Furthering Our Commitment to Human Rights
PU
06/11LOCAL MARKET STRATEGY : Q&A with Ken Worzel
PU
06/10NORDSTROM : Announces Six Food And Beverage Concepts For NYC Flagship Opening In..
PR
06/07NORDSTROM : Walgreens, Nordstrom tapping Narvar Concierge for product pickup, re..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About