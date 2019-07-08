Nordstrom : Looking For Customer-Obsessed Employees For Its New NYC Flagship Store

NEW YORK, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fashion retailer Nordstrom, Inc. will hire nearly 1,200 employees for its New York City flagship store, opening at 225 West 57th Street on October 24, 2019, steps away from Columbus Circle. Sales and support positions will be posted on Monday, July 8 and interested applicants are invited to apply for jobs online at Careers.Nordstrom.com.

Sales positions are available in all areas, including women's apparel, designer, shoes, beauty and the kid's department. Hiring will also take place for various support positions in alterations, building services, housekeeping, loss prevention, as well as jobs in the store's food and beverage offerings.

"The opening of the Nordstrom NYC Flagship is a significant milestone in our company's history," said Jamie Nordstrom, President of Stores at Nordstrom. "We're putting together a world-class team of results-driven individuals who love to sell fashion and make customers feel good. We hire the best people and are proud to have a reputation for service. We're excited to bring our customer-obsessed approach to one of the greatest shopping destinations in the world."

Nordstrom offers comprehensive benefits for all employees: competitive pay, transit subsidy, a merchandise discount, as well as employee charitable match and volunteering programs. Eligible employees also receive medical coverage, an employer-matched retirement plan and much more.

By fostering a strong 'promote from within' philosophy and developing long-term relationships with employees, Nordstrom is a great place to build a career. Daniella Fusari began her career at Nordstrom as a salesperson in Tampa, FL. "I started on the sales floor, and I've had the opportunity to grow within the company and focus on what I love: fashion," said Fusari, Nordstrom NYC Accessories Department Manager. "Being a part of this opening is a dream come true. I can't wait to help make shopping easier, more convenient and serve New Yorkers on their terms."

All new hires will participate in training and development, as well as engage in team building activities. Interested applicants can learn more about working at Nordstrom NYC through Hiring Events taking place August 15-17 and August 26-28 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 205 West 39th Street, 15th floor.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 381 stores in 40 states, including 119 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 248 Nordstrom Rack stores; three Jeffrey boutiques; two clearance stores; six Trunk Club clubhouses; and three Nordstrom Local service concepts. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

Media Contact:

John Bailey | Nordstrom, Inc. | john.bailey@nordstrom.com | 206.579.8626

The Nordstrom NYC Media Kit is available at Press.Nordstrom.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordstrom-looking-for-customer-obsessed-employees-for-its-new-nyc-flagship-store-300880401.html

SOURCE Nordstrom, Inc.