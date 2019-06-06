Nordstrom : Participating in Pride

Participating in Pride

Our commitment to our customers and employees extends beyond the experiences we offer in our stores. Giving back to the communities that support us every day has long been a cornerstone of our culture.

Each year, we donate millions of dollars to hundreds of nonprofit organizations across the U.S. and Canada. The majority of our giving is focused on organizations and programs that care for kids and families. In 2018, this amounted to nearly $12 million across more than 600 organizations located in every community where we do business. A number of these organizations such as Jeffrey Fashion Cares, The GLBT Community Center of Colorado and Aqua Foundation for Women, are focused on providing valuable services and resources to members of the LGBTQ community.

We celebrate diversity throughout the year, which often comes in the form of additional partnerships with nonprofits that go above and beyond our annual giving. In honor of Pride Month in June, we're excited to support Pride festivals and activities across the U.S. and Canada, as well as provide $100,000 in grants to LGBTQ youth service organizations.

Hetrick-Martin Institute (NYC): LGBTQ youth-serving organization providing mentoring and life skills to foster healthy youth development. In addition to this grant, we partner with the Hetrick-Martin Institute through employee volunteer events.

Egale (Toronto): Supports programs for LGBTQ youth, one of the first frontline agencies in Canada serving this demographic. Our grant will go to supporting Egale's services such as counseling, job readiness, housing, internships and everything related to young mental health.

Pride Foundation (Seattle): The largest LGBTQ community foundation in the U.S. that provides academic scholarships to LGBTQ youth in Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Pride Foundation scholarships not only provide financial support to students to realize their academic dreams, but also critical community connections and encouragement to remarkable students who are driving the LGBTQ+ movement forward and building a better, safer and more equitable world. Our grant will go towards providing college scholarships to LGBTQ individuals in the state of Washington.

LGBT Center (LA): A Los Angeles organization that offers programs, services and global advocacy that span four broad categories: Health, Social Services and Housing, Culture and Education, Leadership and Advocacy. Our grant will help fund the Center's RISE program - a groundbreaking initiative developed to reduce the number of LGBTQ+ youth in long-term foster care and help them find loving, permanent homes.

These grants are just a small part of our overall efforts to help the communities we serve - and we're always striving to expand. For all things Nordstrom CSR and Charitable Giving, visit Nordstrom Now.