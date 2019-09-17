Nordstrom Promotes Ken Worzel as Chief Operating Officer

SEATTLE - Sept. 17, 2019 - To keep pace with customer evolution, Nordstrom today announced that Ken Worzel has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer. In this newly created role, Worzel is responsible for overseeing and bringing together Nordstrom's digital and physical assets to create an end-to-end experience for customers across full-price and off-price. He will support all customer-facing channels including Full-line and Rack stores, Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com, Trunk Club, HauteLook and Nordstrom Local neighborhood service hubs. This new structure will allow the company to better serve customers across its touchpoints through a more holistic view of how they choose to shop and engage with Nordstrom.

Nordstrom's number one goal is to constantly improve customer service so that people feel good and look their best. When a company is in service to customers, it can never become complacent - people and their preferences are constantly changing. Nordstrom knows that it must earn its customers business every day by understanding these changing needs and delivering an outstanding experience.

'This change will improve alignment, process, speed and execution,' said Pete Nordstrom. 'And most importantly from the customer point of view, this creates a more seamless and improved service experience.'

'In his nearly 10 years at Nordstrom, Ken has been an integral part of the leadership team to ensure we are meeting the evolving needs of customers,' said Erik Nordstrom. 'As president of Nordstrom.com, chief digital officer and architect of our local market strategy, Ken has a long history of strengthening our competitive position and relevance. As COO he is well positioned to continue developing and executing customer-driven strategies to support our growth.'

Worzel will be supported by Co-president Erik Nordstrom who supports service and experience. Co-president Pete Nordstrom will continue to support the product strategy and merchandising operating model. All corporate functions will continue to be split between the co-presidents.

