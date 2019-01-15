Nordstrom : Reports Holiday Sales

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced a comparable sales increase
of 1.3 percent for the nine weeks ended January 5, 2019, compared with
the nine weeks ended January 6, 2018.
In Full-Price, comparable sales increased 0.3 percent relative to the
third quarter year-to-date increase of 1.9 percent, reflecting softer
traffic in stores. In Off-Price, comparable sales increased 3.9 percent,
which was consistent with year-to-date trends and expectations. Digital
sales for the Company increased 18 percent over the same period last
year, representing 36 percent of sales.
While year-to-date comparable sales of 2.1 percent were in-line with the
Company’s prior outlook of approximately 2 percent for fiscal 2018,
Full-Price sales were below the Company’s expectations. As a result, the
Company has incorporated in its annual expectations higher markdowns
taken during holiday and to reposition inventory to a more appropriate
level by the end of the year. Earnings per diluted share is expected to
be around the low end of the Company’s prior outlook range of $3.27 to
$3.37, including the third quarter estimated non-recurring
credit-related charge of $0.28, or for comparability, $3.55 to $3.65,
excluding the impact of the charge.
The Company remains committed to achieving its long-term financial
targets, which supports three strategic objectives in driving higher
shareholder returns: continuing market share gains, improving
profitability and returns and maintaining disciplined capital allocation.
The Company is scheduled to report its fourth quarter and full-year 2018
financial results after the close of the financial markets on February
28, 2019. Additional detail on the Company’s financial performance will
be provided at that time.
ABOUT NORDSTROM
Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded
in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 379 stores
in 40 states, including 121 full-line stores in the United States,
Canada and Puerto Rico; 244 Nordstrom Rack stores; three Jeffrey
boutiques; two clearance stores; six Trunk Club clubhouses; and three
Nordstrom Local service concepts. Additionally, customers are served
online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook and
TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the
NYSE under the symbol JWN.
Certain statements in this news release contain or may suggest
"forward-looking" information (as defined in the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties. The
words "will," "may," "designed to," "outlook," "believes," "should,"
"anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "estimates," "forecasts"
and similar expressions identify certain of these forward-looking
statements. The Company also may provide forward-looking statements in
oral statements or other written materials released to the public. All
statements contained or incorporated in this news release or in any
other public statements that address such future events or expectations
are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results
to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are discussed
in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year
ended February 3, 2018 and its Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarters ended
May 5, 2018, August 4, 2018 and November 3, 2018. The Company undertakes
no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to
reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances,
except as required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190115005937/en/