Nordstrom : Securities offered to employees pursuant to employee benefit plans

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM S-8 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 NORDSTROM, INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Washington 91-0515058 (State or other jurisdiction (I.R.S. Employer of incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 1617 Sixth Avenue, Seattle, Washington 98101 (Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code) Nordstrom, Inc. 2019 Equity Incentive Plan (Full title of the plan) Sheryl Garland 1700 Seventh Avenue, 7th Floor Seattle, Washington 98101 (Name and address of agent for service) 206-628-2111 (Telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) Copy to: Brian B. DeFoe William W. Lin Lane Powell PC 1420 Fifth Avenue, Suite 4200 Seattle, Washington 98101-2338 Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer þ Accelerated filer ¨ Non-accelerated filer ¨ Smaller reporting company ¨ Emerging growth company ¨ If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 7(a)(2)(B) of the Securities Act.¨ CALCULATION OF REGISTRATION FEE Proposed maximum offering Proposed maximum Title of securities to be registered Amount to be registered1 price per share aggregate offering price Amount of registration fee In respect of assumed stock options: common stock, no par value per share 9,500,000 $31.462 $298,870,0002 $36,223.04 Total 9,500,000 N/A $298,870,000 $36,223.04 This Registration Statement shall also cover any additional shares of the Registrant's common stock that become issuable in respect of the securities identified in the above table by reason of any stock dividend, stock split, recapitalization or other similar transaction effected without the Registrant's receipt of consideration which results in an increase in the number of the outstanding shares of the Registrant's common stock. Estimated solely for purposes of calculating the registration fee pursuant to Rule 457(h) under the Securities Act of 1933 on the basis of the average of the high and low prices of the registrant's common stock on the New York Stock Exchange on May 31, 2019. PART I INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE SECTION 10(A) PROSPECTUS Information specified in Part I of Form S-8 (Items 1 and 2) will be sent or given to plan participants as specified by Rule 428(b)(1) under the Securities Act of 1933. PART II INFORMATION REQUIRED IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ITEM 3. Documents Incorporated by Reference The following documents, which have been filed with the Commission pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), are hereby incorporated by reference and shall be deemed to be a part of this Registration Statement: The Registrant's Annual Report on Form 10 ‑ K for the year ended February 2, 2019, filed with the Commission on March 18, 2019; The Registrant's Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, filed with the Commission on April 12, 2019 related to the Registrant's Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 23, 2019; All other reports filed by the Registrant pursuant to Section 13(a) or 15(d) of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), since the end of the fiscal year covered by the Annual Report on Form 10-K referred to in (a) above, including the Registrant's Current Reports on Form 8-K, provided, however, that the foregoing shall not include the incorporation by reference of any information furnished to the Commission pursuant to Items 2.02, 7.01 or 8.01 of Form 8-K; and The description of the Registrant's Common Stock contained in the Registrant's Registration Statement on Form 8-K filed with the Commission on June 2, 1999, including any amendment or report filed for the purpose of updating such description. All documents filed by the Registrant pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 and 15(d) of the Exchange Act prior to the filing of a post-effective amendment, which indicates that all securities offered have been sold, or which deregisters all securities then remaining unsold, are incorporated by reference in this Registration Statement and to be part hereof from the date of filing of such documents, except as to any portion of any future annual or quarterly report to shareholders or document or current report furnished under Items 2.02, 7.01 and 8.01 of Form 8-K that is not deemed filed under such provisions. Any statement contained in a document incorporated or deemed to be incorporated by reference herein shall be deemed to be modified or superseded for purposes of this Registration Statement to the extent that a statement contained herein, or in any subsequently filed document which also is or is deemed to be incorporated by reference herein, modifies or supersedes such statement. Any such statement so modified or superseded shall not be deemed, except as so modified or superseded, to constitute part of this Registration Statement. ITEM 4. Description of Securities The Common Stock being registered hereunder has been registered pursuant to Section 12 of the Exchange Act. ITEM 5. Interests of Named Experts and Counsel Certain legal matters relating to the deferred compensation obligations will be passed upon for the Registrant by Lane Powell PC, Seattle, Washington. ITEM 6. Indemnification of Directors and Officers Sections 23B.08.500 through 23B.08.603 of the Washington Business Corporation Act authorize a court to award, or a corporation's board of directors to grant, indemnification to directors and officers on terms sufficiently broad to permit indemnification under certain circumstances for liabilities arising under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act"). Section 23B.08.320 of the Washington Business Corporation Act authorizes a corporation to limit a director's liability to the corporation or its shareholders for monetary damages for acts or omissions as a director, except in certain circumstances involving intentional misconduct, self-dealing or illegal corporate loans or distributions, or in any transactions from which the director personally receives a benefit in money, property or services to which the director is not legally entitled. Article IX of the Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation of the Registrant eliminates any personal liability of a director to the Registrant or its shareholders for monetary damages for conduct as a director, except for any liability for any acts or omissions that involve intentional misconduct by a director or a knowing violation of law by a director, for conduct violating RCW 23B.08.310, for any transaction from which the director will personally receive a benefit in money, property or services to which the director is not legally entitled, or for any act or omission occurring prior to the date when Article IX of the Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation of the Registrant became effective. If the Washington Business Corporation Act is subsequently amended to change in a manner affecting the Registrant's power to eliminate or limit the liability of a director to the Registrant, then, upon the effective date of the amendment and without further act: (i) if the amendment permits further elimination or limitation of liability, the liability of a director shall be additionally eliminated and limited to such further extent, or (ii) if the amendment changes the power to eliminate the liability of a director in any other respect, the liability of a director shall be eliminated and limited with respect to acts or omissions occurring after the effective date of the amendment to the fullest extent permitted by the Washington Business Corporation Act as so amended. Article IX of the Registrant's Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation also contains a provision that no amendment or repeal of the Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation of the Registrant shall adversely affect any right or any elimination or limitation of liability of a director existing immediately prior to the amendment or repeal. Article XI of the Registrant's Bylaws provide for, among other things, the indemnification by the Registrant of its directors and officers and the advancement of expenses. The Registrant's Bylaws also permit the purchase and maintenance of insurance, the creation of trust funds, the grant of security interests and the use of other means to secure the Registrant's indemnification obligations. The Registrant has also entered into certain indemnification agreements with its directors, which are attached as Exhibit 10.1 to its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Commission on March 3, 2009, and as Exhibit 10.78 to Registrant's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 29, 2011. The indemnification agreements provide the Registrant's directors with indemnification to the full extent permitted by law. Officers and directors of the Registrant are covered by insurance (with certain exceptions and limitations) that indemnifies them against certain losses and liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act. The effect of this insurance is to indemnify any officer or director of the Registrant against liability and expenses incurred by such officer or director upon a determination that such person acted in good faith. ITEM 7. Exemption from Registration Claimed Not applicable. ITEM 8. Exhibits 4.1 Nordstrom, Inc. 2019 Equity Incentive Plan (Incorporated by reference to Appendix A to the Registrant's proxy statement on Form DEFA filed with the Commission on April 12, 2019) 5.1 Opinion of Lane Powell PC 23.1 Consent of Deloitte & Touche LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 23.2 Consent of Lane Powell PC (included in Exhibit 5.1) 24.1 Power of Attorney ITEM 9. Undertakings The undersigned registrant hereby undertakes: To file, during any period in which offers or sales are being made, a post-effective amendment to this registration statement: To include any prospectus required by section 10(a)(3) of the Securities Act of 1933; To reflect in the prospectus any facts or events arising after the effective date of the registration statement (or the most recent post-effective amendment thereof) which, individually or in the aggregate, represent a fundamental change in the information set forth in the registration statement. Notwithstanding the foregoing, any increase or decrease in volume of securities offered (if the total dollar value of securities offered would not exceed that which was registered) and any deviation from the low or high end of the estimated maximum offering range may be reflected in the form of prospectus filed with the Commission pursuant to Rule 424(b) if, in the aggregate, the changes in volume and price represent no more than 20% change in the maximum aggregate offering price set forth in the "Calculation of Registration Fee" table in the effective registration statement. To include any material information with respect to the plan of distribution not previously disclosed in the registration statement or any material change to such information in the registration statement; provided, however, that paragraphs (a)(1)(i) and (a)(1)(ii) of this section shall not apply if the information required to be included in a post-effective amendment by those paragraphs is contained in periodic reports filed with or furnished to the Commission by the registrant pursuant to section 13 or section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are incorporated by reference in the registration statement. That, for the purpose of determining any liability under the Securities Act of 1933, each such post-effective amendment shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. To remove from registration by means of a post-effective amendment any of the securities being registered which remain unsold at the termination of the offering. The undersigned registrant hereby undertakes that, for purposes of determining any liability under the Securities Act of 1933, each filing of the registrant's annual report pursuant to section 13(a) or section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (and, where applicable, each filing of an employee benefit plan's annual report pursuant to Section 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) that is incorporated by reference in the registration statement shall be deemed to be a new registration statement relating to the securities offered therein, and the offering of such securities at that time shall be deemed to be the initial bona fide offering thereof. Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act of 1933 may be permitted to directors, officers and controlling persons of the registrant pursuant to the foregoing provisions, or otherwise, the registrant has been advised that in the opinion of the Securities and Exchange Commission such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act of 1933 and is, therefore, unenforceable. In the event that a claim for indemnification against such liabilities (other than the payment by the registrant of expenses incurred or paid by a director, officer or controlling person of the registrant in the successful defense of any action, suit or proceeding) is asserted by such director, officer or controlling person in connection with the securities being registered, the registrant will, unless in the opinion of its counsel the matter has been settled by controlling precedent, submit to a court of appropriate jurisdiction the question whether such indemnification by it is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act of 1933 and will be governed by the final adjudication of such issue. EXHIBIT INDEX EXHIBIT NUMBER DESCRIPTION 4.1 Nordstrom, Inc. 2019 Equity Incentive Plan (Incorporated by reference to Appendix A to the Registrant's proxy statement on Form DEFA filed with the Commission on April 12, 2019) 5.1 Opinion of Lane Powell PC 23.1 Consent of Deloitte & Touche LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 23.2 Consent of Lane Powell PC (included in Exhibit 5.1) 24.1 Power of Attorney SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, the registrant certifies that it has reasonable grounds to believe that it meets all of the requirements for filing on Form S- 8 and has duly caused this registration statement to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized, in the city of Seattle, State of Washington, on June 5, 2019. NORDSTROM, INC. /s/ Kelley K. Hall Kelley K. Hall Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, this Registration Statement on Form S-8 has been signed below by the following persons on June 5, 2019. Principal Financial Officer: Principal Executive Officer: /s/ Anne L. Bramman /s/ Erik B. Nordstrom Anne L. Bramman Erik B. Nordstrom Chief Financial Officer Co-President Principal Accounting Officer: /s/ Kelley K. Hall Kelley K. Hall Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer Directors: /s/ * Shellye L. Archambeau Director /s/ * Tanya L. Domier Director /s/ * Glenda G. McNeal Director /s/ Peter E. Nordstrom Peter E. Nordstrom Director /s/ * Gordon A. Smith Director /s/ * B. Kevin Turner Director /s/ * Stacy Brown-Philpot Director /s/* Kirsten A. Green Director /s/ Erik B. Nordstrom Erik B. Nordstrom Director /s/ * Brad D. Smith Chairman of the Board of Directors /s/ * Bradley D. Tilden Director *The undersigned, by signing her name hereto, signs and executes this registration statement pursuant to the Powers of Attorney executed by the above-named officers and directors and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. /s/ Kelley K. Hall Kelley K. Hall Attorney-in-Fact This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

