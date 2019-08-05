Nordstrom : Starting School on the Right Foot with Shoes That Fit

Starting School on the Right Foot with Shoes That Fit

What's the value of a pair of shoes? Not the price, but the value of the experiences they unlock and the confidence they inspire. Whatever it is, that value skyrockets when you can't afford shoes to begin with, which is often the case for far too many families. Growing up can already be tough - anxiety about returning to school without properly fitting shoes shouldn't be part of it.

To help tackle this need, we've teamed up with our customers and the nonprofit Shoes That Fit to give away at least 25,000 pairs of brand-new, properly fitting shoes to children in local communities across the country. From August 5 through September 15, customers can visit any U.S. Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack, Nordstrom Local or Last Chance location, or go online to Nordstrom.com and NordstromRack.com to purchase a $10 Shoes That Fit giving card. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go toward the gift of one pair of shoes for a child.

Why give shoes? Besides our humble beginning as a small shoe store more than 118 years ago, children without decent shoes can suffer from stigma, bullying and ridicule - new shoes help prevent that and more. In the schools where Shoes That Fit is active, 70% percent report an increase in physical activity and 40% report higher attendance.

'It's remarkable what a pair of new shoes can do for a child and their self-esteem,' said Amy Fass, executive director at Shoes That Fit. 'When a child feels comfortable and confident, they're better prepared to succeed and thrive at school, on the playground and at home.'

Just like everything else in our business, nothing is one-size-fits-all. That's why so many of our employees across the country volunteer their time to go into local schools to measure each recipient's feet, ensuring that the shoes each child receives fit perfectly.

This isn't a new partnership for us. Since 2010, we've partnered with Shoes That Fit to donate more than 165,000 pairs of shoes to children in local communities across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. This partnership is just one of the many ways we're committed to giving back to the communities where we live, work and play. For more on all our charitable giving efforts, visit NordstromCares.com.

