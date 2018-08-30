Nordstrom : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. Restricted Stock Award vesting in four equal annual installments commencing 9/10/2019. The number of RSUs awarded is a function of base pay, a long-term incentive (LTI) percentage and the fair value of an RSU. The fair value of an RSU is calculated as the stock price as of the effective date less the present value of Company stock dividends over the vesting period. This calculation requires the input of certain assumptions, including the risk-free interest rate and the expected Company stock dividends. The formula for determining the number of RSUs granted is: number of RSUs = (base pay x LTI%) / RSU fair value.

Remarks:

Karen Ruby, Attorney-in-Fact

08/27/2018

f*o* rSEigdnamtuorne dofMReepsroortbiniganPerson Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.