NORDSTROM (JWN)
Nordstrom : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

08/30/2018 | 12:47am CEST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

1. Restricted Stock Award vesting in four equal annual installments commencing 9/10/2019. The number of RSUs awarded is a function of base pay, a long-term incentive (LTI) percentage and the fair value of an RSU. The fair value of an RSU is calculated as the stock price as of the effective date less the present value of Company stock dividends over the vesting period. This calculation requires the input of certain assumptions, including the risk-free interest rate and the expected Company stock dividends. The formula for determining the number of RSUs granted is: number of RSUs = (base pay x LTI%) / RSU fair value.

Remarks:

Karen Ruby, Attorney-in-Fact

08/27/2018

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Nordstrom Inc. published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 22:46:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 917 M
EBIT 2019 948 M
Net income 2019 613 M
Debt 2019 1 431 M
Yield 2019 2,42%
P/E ratio 2019 17,24
P/E ratio 2020 16,39
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Capitalization 10 142 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 57,6 $
Spread / Average Target -7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik B. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Blake W. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Philip Glen Satre Chairman
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSTROM27.88%10 142
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%20 406
KOHL'S CORPORATION45.40%13 176
MACY'S44.26%11 115
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED0.26%8 452
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-6.43%5 573
