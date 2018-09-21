Log in
NORDSTROM : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
09/17NIKE : Shows Boycotts Just Don't Do It
DJ
NORDSTROM : Welcome To The Nordy Club
PR
Nordstrom : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

09/21/2018 | 08:09pm CEST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

  • 1. 1 for 1

  • 2. Stock unit dividend paid on performance share units that were deferred at the election of the reporting person under the Executive Deferred Compensation Plan.

  • 3. The stock units are convertible into issuer's common stock and payable upon the occurrence of certain events, including the reporting person's retirement from the issuer.

Remarks:

Kaj Trapp, Attorney-in-Fact

09/20/2018

f*o* rSKigneantuWreoorfzReleporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Nordstrom Inc. published this content on 21 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2018 18:08:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 910 M
EBIT 2019 949 M
Net income 2019 613 M
Debt 2019 1 442 M
Yield 2019 2,45%
P/E ratio 2019 16,98
P/E ratio 2020 16,14
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
Capitalization 10 288 M
NameTitle
Erik B. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Blake W. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Philip Glen Satre Chairman
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSTROM35.37%10 288
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%20 491
KOHL'S CORPORATION46.63%12 829
MACY'S39.66%10 799
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-3.87%8 144
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-10.02%5 368
