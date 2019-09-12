Nordstrom : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

Represents shares withheld to satisfy the tax obligation in connection with the vesting of RSUs. The transaction is exempt pursuant to Rule 16b-3(e) of the '34 Act.
Each Performance Share Unit (PSU) represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Company's common stock. The percentage of PSUs granted that will actually be earned at the end of the three-year period is based upon the Company's free cash flow growth, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin percent, and market share results over that same period.
Remarks:
Eunice Chung, Attorney-in-
09/12/2019
fact for Edmond Mesrobian
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
