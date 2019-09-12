Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nordstrom    JWN

NORDSTROM

(JWN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nordstrom : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 06:27pm EDT

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0287

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

Mesrobian Edmond

NORDSTROM INC[ JWN ]

(Check all applicable)

Director

10% Owner

3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)

X

Officer (give title

Other (specify

09/10/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

below)

below)

1617 SIXTH AVE

Chief Technology Officer

4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)

6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable

(Street)

Line)

SEATTLE

WA

98101

X Form filed by One Reporting Person

Form filed by More than One Reporting

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 3)

2. Transaction

2A. Deemed

3.

4. Securities Acquired (A) or

5. Amount of

6. Ownership

7. Nature

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4

Securities

Form: Direct

of Indirect

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

and 5)

Beneficially

(D) or

Beneficial

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Owned

Indirect (I)

Ownership

Following

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 4)

Code

V

Amount

(A) or

Price

Reported

Transaction(s)

(D)

(Instr. 3 and 4)

Common Stock

09/10/2019

F

2,320(1)

D

$34.24

84,801

D

Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of

2.

3. Transaction

3A. Deemed

4.

5.

6. Date Exercisable and

7. Title and

8. Price

9. Number of

10.

11. Nature

Derivative

Conversion

Date

Execution Date,

Transaction

Number

Expiration Date

Amount of

of

derivative

Ownership

of Indirect

Security

or Exercise

(Month/Day/Year)

if any

Code (Instr.

of

(Month/Day/Year)

Securities

Derivative

Securities

Form:

Beneficial

(Instr. 3)

Price of

(Month/Day/Year)

8)

Derivative

Underlying

Security

Beneficially

Direct (D)

Ownership

Derivative

Securities

Derivative

(Instr. 5)

Owned

or Indirect

(Instr. 4)

Security

Acquired

Security (Instr. 3

Following

(I) (Instr.

(A) or

and 4)

Reported

4)

Disposed

Transaction(s)

of (D)

(Instr. 4)

(Instr. 3,

4 and 5)

Amount

or

Number

Date

Expiration

of

Code

V

(A)

(D)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Performance

(2)

03/05/2022

01/29/2022

Common

15,414

15,414

D

Share Units

Stock

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Represents shares withheld to satisfy the tax obligation in connection with the vesting of RSUs. The transaction is exempt pursuant to Rule 16b-3(e) of the '34 Act.
  2. Each Performance Share Unit (PSU) represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Company's common stock. The percentage of PSUs granted that will actually be earned at the end of the three-year period is based upon the Company's free cash flow growth, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin percent, and market share results over that same period.

Remarks:

Eunice Chung, Attorney-in-

09/12/2019

fact for Edmond Mesrobian

** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

Nordstrom Inc. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 22:26:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORDSTROM
06:27pNORDSTROM : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
06:27pNORDSTROM : Amendment to a previously filed 4
PU
09/09NEW CONCEPTS @NORDSTROM MEN LAUNCHES : 1017 alyx 9sm
PU
09/06NORDSTROM : Rack To Open At Willowbrook Shopping Centre In Langley, British Colu..
AQ
09/05Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against ..
BU
09/05NORDSTROM : Local Expands into New York City
PR
09/04NORDSTROM : Post-effective amendment to an S-8 filing
PU
09/04NORDSTROM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
08/30Dollar Chains Record Steady Sales Gains -- WSJ
DJ
08/29NORDSTROM : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 466 M
EBIT 2020 814 M
Net income 2020 517 M
Debt 2020 2 100 M
Yield 2020 4,39%
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
P/E ratio 2021 9,84x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
EV / Sales2021 0,48x
Capitalization 5 363 M
Chart NORDSTROM
Duration : Period :
Nordstrom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSTROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 34,28  $
Last Close Price 34,62  $
Spread / Highest target 58,9%
Spread / Average Target -0,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik B. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Brad D. Smith Chairman
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial Officer
Edmond Mesrobian Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSTROM-26.54%5 430
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%14 409
KOHL'S CORPORATION-21.12%8 327
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED-1.86%6 841
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA-9.34%6 808
MACY'S-40.09%5 511
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group