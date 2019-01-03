Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nordstrom    JWN

NORDSTROM (JWN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nordstrom : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 03:01am CET
FILE PHOTO: A sign directs shoppers to a Nordstrom store at a shopping mall in La Jolla

(Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc said its co-president, Blake Nordstrom, passed away early Wednesday morning at the age of 58.

Blake Nordstrom passed away unexpectedly, the department store chain said, less than a month after being diagnosed with lymphoma.

He had been co-president of the department chain along with his brothers Pete and Erik since May 2015.

Blake, along with his brothers, was heir to the sprawling retail business founded in 1901 by his great-grandfather John Nordstrom, a Swedish immigrant.

Blake's tenure as co-president involved an attempt to take the company private in 2017 as it struggled with an industry-wide sales slowdown.

(Reporting by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORDSTROM
03:01aNORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
RE
01/02NORDSTROM : Department store executive Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
AQ
01/02NORDSTROM INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2018U.S. holiday shopping season best in six years - report
RE
2018NORDSTROM : A Primer on the Many Ways Influencers Dominated the Fashion and Beau..
AQ
2018NORDSTROM : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
2018NORDSTROM INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2018NORDSTROM : Amendment to a previously filed 4
PU
2018NORDSTROM : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
2018Opening on Thanksgiving hurts retailers more than it helps
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 994 M
EBIT 2019 936 M
Net income 2019 594 M
Debt 2019 1 382 M
Yield 2019 3,21%
P/E ratio 2019 13,31
P/E ratio 2020 12,42
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
EV / Sales 2020 0,55x
Capitalization 7 799 M
Chart NORDSTROM
Duration : Period :
Nordstrom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSTROM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 59,5 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik B. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Blake W. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Brad D. Smith Chairman
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSTROM0.00%7 799
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%18 499
KOHL'S CORPORATION22.33%10 955
MACY'S0.00%9 156
LOJAS AMERICANAS SA0.00%7 488
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%6 861
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.