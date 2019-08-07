Log in
Nordstrom : to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 21

0
08/07/2019 | 06:20pm EDT
Nordstrom to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 21

SEATTLE-August 7, 2019-- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) announced today that it will report its second quarter 2019 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:45 p.m. EDT, in which senior management will comment on the company's second quarter financial results and 2019 outlook. The 45-minute conference call will be available by telephone and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.

To listen to the LIVE conference call on August 21, 2019, at 4:45 p.m. EDT:
-- Access the slides and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.
-- Alternatively, for audio-only dial (201) 689-8354.

To listen to the REPLAY:
-- The slides and audio webcast can be accessed at investor.nordstrom.com, where they will be archived and available for at least one year.
-- A telephone playback will be available at (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415, enter Conference ID 13693167, beginning approximately three hours after the live conference call through the close of business on August 28, 2019.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 381 stores in 40 states, including 119 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 248 Nordstrom Rack stores; three Jeffrey boutiques; two clearance stores; six Trunk Club clubhouses; and three Nordstrom Local service concepts. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

Nordstrom, Inc.
Investors:
Trina Schurman, 206-303-6503
or
Media:
Gigi Ganatra, 206-303-3030

Disclaimer

Nordstrom Inc. published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 22:19:10 UTC
