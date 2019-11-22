Log in
NORDSTROM, INC

(JWN)
Nordstrom : Hiring for the Holidays

11/22/2019 | 04:02pm EST
Hiring for the Holidays

The holidays are an exciting and busy time for everyone, which is why we're focused on making the gift-giving experience as convenient as possible - but that requires a lot of help. From supply chain to fashion departments, Nordstrom Rack to customer care, we're looking for all types of motivated, customer-focused individuals to help during the holidays.

While this is a seasonal effort, we're not just looking for seasonal people. In fact, approximately 20% of Nordstrom seasonal employees move into regular roles and continue their careers at Nordstrom. There are countless stories of employees starting as warehouse employees, salespeople and more who continued to a long career at Nordstrom.

Jenna in our HR department is one such story. She had a bachelor's degree in education, but after a year of teaching, she decided it was time for a change. Jenna joined Nordstrom in 2012 as a seasonal hire to help in Kid's Wear, but by the end of the season, she had done so well that she transferred to our Customer Service team in a full-time capacity. From there, she continued to flourish as she gained responsibility throughout the HR organization. Today, over seven years after starting as a seasonal hire, Jenna is the regional human resources manager for all our Northwest Nordstrom stores.

So, if you're interested in becoming one of the thousands of employees who will start their journey with us during the holiday season, reach out to your local Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack location or visit careers.nordstrom.com to see all available positions.

Disclaimer

Nordstrom Inc. published this content on 22 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2019 21:01:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 542 M
EBIT 2020 836 M
Net income 2020 534 M
Debt 2020 2 288 M
Yield 2020 4,43%
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
P/E ratio 2021 9,73x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
EV / Sales2021 0,47x
Capitalization 5 326 M
Technical analysis trends NORDSTROM, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 37,16  $
Last Close Price 34,32  $
Spread / Highest target 60,3%
Spread / Average Target 8,27%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik B. Nordstrom Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Brad D. Smith Chairman
Kenneth J. Worzel Chief Operating Officer
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSTROM, INC-27.16%5 317
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%11 089
KOHL'S CORPORATION-28.82%7 493
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED8.48%7 321
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.3.55%7 111
MACY'S-50.74%4 533
