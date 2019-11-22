Nordstrom : Hiring for the Holidays

Hiring for the Holidays

The holidays are an exciting and busy time for everyone, which is why we're focused on making the gift-giving experience as convenient as possible - but that requires a lot of help. From supply chain to fashion departments, Nordstrom Rack to customer care, we're looking for all types of motivated, customer-focused individuals to help during the holidays.

While this is a seasonal effort, we're not just looking for seasonal people. In fact, approximately 20% of Nordstrom seasonal employees move into regular roles and continue their careers at Nordstrom. There are countless stories of employees starting as warehouse employees, salespeople and more who continued to a long career at Nordstrom.

Jenna in our HR department is one such story. She had a bachelor's degree in education, but after a year of teaching, she decided it was time for a change. Jenna joined Nordstrom in 2012 as a seasonal hire to help in Kid's Wear, but by the end of the season, she had done so well that she transferred to our Customer Service team in a full-time capacity. From there, she continued to flourish as she gained responsibility throughout the HR organization. Today, over seven years after starting as a seasonal hire, Jenna is the regional human resources manager for all our Northwest Nordstrom stores.

So, if you're interested in becoming one of the thousands of employees who will start their journey with us during the holiday season, reach out to your local Nordstrom or Nordstrom Rack location or visit careers.nordstrom.com to see all available positions.