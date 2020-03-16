Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nordstrom, Inc    JWN

NORDSTROM, INC

(JWN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/16 04:02:00 pm
17.19 USD   -20.38%
08:33pNORDSTROM : Provides Business Update Related to Coronavirus
BU
03/11TJX : Neiman Marcus Backs Away From Discount Business
DJ
03/11NORDSTROM, INC : Report
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordstrom : Provides Business Update Related to Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 08:33pm EDT

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced business updates in response to the increased impact from novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The health and safety of our customers and employees remain our top priority as we continue to make decisions during this rapidly evolving situation. We’re taking decisive actions across the business to help protect employees, customers and others in the communities we serve,” said Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer, Nordstrom, Inc.

To do its part to limit the spread of the virus, the Company will temporarily close its stores, including Nordstrom full-line, Nordstrom Rack, Trunk Club clubhouses and Jeffrey in the U.S. and Canada for two weeks, effective March 17, and provide pay and benefits for its store employees during this period. Nordstrom continues to serve customers through its online business, which made up one-third of sales in 2019. The Company remains open and ready to serve customers through its apps and online at Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com - including digital styling, online order pickup and curbside services at its full-line stores.

“During this unprecedented period of uncertainty, we have in place the appropriate business continuity plans, operational framework and team,” said Erik Nordstrom. “This, in concert with ending 2019 with a solid financial position and healthy balance sheet, gives us the ability to weather this challenging moment in time.”

The Company issued its fiscal 2020 guidance on March 3, 2020, which did not include the impact of COVID-19. Due to heightened uncertainty relating to the impacts of COVID-19 on the Company’s business operations, including the duration and impact on overall customer demand, the Company is withdrawing its 2020 guidance.

  • While February sales were in-line with expectations, the Company experienced a broad-based deceleration in customer demand over the past couple of weeks, particularly in markets most affected by the virus.
  • With more than 100 years managing through multiple business cycles, Nordstrom remains flexible and agile in making appropriate adjustments to its operational and capital allocation plans. The Company continues to maintain a strong focus on inventory discipline and expense management and remains committed to executing its savings plan of $200 to $250 million in fiscal 2020.
  • In light of the current economic uncertainty, Nordstrom is making further reductions to its expense and capital expenditure plans and is currently suspending share repurchases.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 380 stores in 40 states, including 116 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 248 Nordstrom Rack stores; three Jeffrey boutiques; two clearance stores; six Trunk Club clubhouses; and five Nordstrom Local service hubs. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook.com and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.’s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

Certain statements in this press release contain or may suggest “forward-looking” information (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involves risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different from expectations. The words “will,” “may,” “designed to,” “outlook,” “believes,” “should,” “targets,” “anticipates,” “assumptions,” “plans,” “expects” or “expectations,” “intends,” “estimates,” “forecasts,” “guidance” and similar expressions identify certain of these forward-looking statements. The Company also may provide forward-looking statements in oral statements or other written materials released to the public. All statements contained or incorporated in this press release or in any other public statements that address such future events or expectations are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are detailed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2019. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NORDSTROM, INC
08:33pNORDSTROM : Provides Business Update Related to Coronavirus
BU
03/11TJX : Neiman Marcus Backs Away From Discount Business
DJ
03/11NORDSTROM, INC : Report
CO
03/09NORDSTROM, INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/05NORDSTROM : Announces Human Rights And Women's Empowerment Goals For 2025
PR
03/04UnitedHealth, Campbell rise; Nordstrom, Dollar Tree fall
AQ
03/04Tostrud Law Group, PC Announces Investigation of Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) on Beha..
BU
03/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 781 M
EBIT 2021 822 M
Net income 2021 516 M
Debt 2021 1 690 M
Yield 2021 8,73%
P/E ratio 2021 5,07x
P/E ratio 2022 4,74x
EV / Sales2021 0,28x
EV / Sales2022 0,30x
Capitalization 2 675 M
Chart NORDSTROM, INC
Duration : Period :
Nordstrom, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSTROM, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 36,33  $
Last Close Price 17,19  $
Spread / Highest target 220%
Spread / Average Target 111%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik B. Nordstrom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom President, Director & Chief Brand Officer
Brad D. Smith Chairman
Kenneth J. Worzel Chief Operating Officer
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSTROM, INC-47.25%3 359
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA-4.40%7 152
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.-17.14%6 814
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-28.19%4 618
KOHL'S CORPORATION-51.34%3 881
PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.29%2 946
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group