Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Nordstrom, Inc    JWN

NORDSTROM, INC

(JWN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Nordstrom sales plunge nearly 40% on pandemic-led store closures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 04:36pm EDT
Shoppers clutch their Nordstrom bags at an Old Navy store as holiday shopping accelerates at the King of Prussia Mall

Upscale department store chain Nordstrom Inc on Thursday reported a nearly 40% slump in quarterly sales, as lockdowns to contain the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to shut stores.

Retailers are reeling from the impact of the coronavirus crisis, with Nordstrom rivals J.C. Penney, J.Crew and Neiman Marcus all having recently filed for bankruptcy due to mounting losses as the pandemic limited most businesses to their apps and websites.

Nordstrom said digital sales rose 5% to $1.1 billion in the first quarter ended May 2. However, total net sales dropped to $2.03 billion from $3.35 billion.

Net loss came in at $521 million, or $3.33 per share, in the first quarter ended May 2, compared with a profit of $37 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said store closures and restructuring led to a $173 million charge, which was slightly offset by credits from the government's Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Earlier this month, Nordstrom said it was closing 16 of its 116 full-line stores in the United States to save cash.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NORDSTROM, INC
04:38pNORDSTROM INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:21pNORDSTROM : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:08pUPS Adds Peak Surcharge as Virus Drives Rise in E-Commerce -- Update
DJ
04:06pNORDSTROM : Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings
PR
05/27Dow Industrials Climb as Optimism Builds
DJ
05/26NORDSTROM INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year,..
AQ
05/18A STATEMENT FROM NORDSTROM : COVID-19 Store Update
PU
05/15J.C. Penney, Pinched by Coronavirus, Files for Bankruptcy -- Update
DJ
05/15GRUBHUB, MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, ABB : Stocks That Defined the Week
DJ
05/15J.C. Penney, Pinched by Coronavirus, Files for Bankruptcy
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12 589 M - -
Net income 2021 -96,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 811 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -51,2x
Yield 2021 3,15%
Capitalization 3 071 M 3 071 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 67,2%
Chart NORDSTROM, INC
Duration : Period :
Nordstrom, Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORDSTROM, INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 22,05 $
Last Close Price 19,64 $
Spread / Highest target 144%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Erik B. Nordstrom Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom President, Director & Chief Brand Officer
Brad D. Smith Chairman
Kenneth J. Worzel Chief Operating Officer
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSTROM, INC-58.93%3 071
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.11.54%8 369
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA-37.71%6 283
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-16.42%5 411
KOHL'S CORPORATION-56.25%3 460
HARVEY NORMAN HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.20%2 772
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group