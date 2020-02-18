Log in
Nordstrom : to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on March 3

02/18/2020 | 04:45pm EST
Nordstrom to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on March 3

SEATTLE-February 18, 2020-- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) announced today that it will report its fourth quarter 2019 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:45 p.m. EST, in which senior management will comment on the company's fourth quarter financial results and 2020 outlook. The 45-minute conference call will be available by telephone and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.

To listen to the LIVE conference call on March 3, 2020, at 4:45 p.m. EST:
-- Access the slides and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.
-- Alternatively, for audio-only dial (201) 689-8354.

To listen to the REPLAY:
-- The slides and audio webcast can be accessed at investor.nordstrom.com, where they will be archived and available for at least one year.
-- A telephone playback will be available at (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415, enter Conference ID 13699077, beginning approximately three hours after the live conference call through the close of business on March 10, 2020.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 380 stores in 40 states, including 116 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 248 Nordstrom Rack stores; three Jeffrey boutiques; two clearance stores; six Trunk Club clubhouses; and five Nordstrom Local service concepts. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

Nordstrom, Inc.
Investors:
Trina Schurman, 206-303-6503
or
Media:
Gigi Ganatra, 206-303-3030

Disclaimer

Nordstrom Inc. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 21:44:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 15 549 M
EBIT 2020 840 M
Net income 2020 535 M
Debt 2020 2 266 M
Yield 2020 3,76%
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
EV / Sales2021 0,52x
Capitalization 6 254 M
Managers
NameTitle
Erik B. Nordstrom Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter E. Nordstrom Co-President & Director
Brad D. Smith Chairman
Kenneth J. Worzel Chief Operating Officer
Anne L. Bramman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDSTROM, INC-1.59%6 254
S.A.C.I. FALABELLA--.--%9 967
LOJAS AMERICANAS S.A.4.59%9 633
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED6.55%7 003
KOHL'S CORPORATION-12.72%6 963
MACY'S-1.94%5 150
