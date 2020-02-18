Nordstrom to Report Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on March 3

SEATTLE-February 18, 2020-- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) announced today that it will report its fourth quarter 2019 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:45 p.m. EST, in which senior management will comment on the company's fourth quarter financial results and 2020 outlook. The 45-minute conference call will be available by telephone and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.



To listen to the LIVE conference call on March 3, 2020, at 4:45 p.m. EST:

-- Access the slides and audio webcast at investor.nordstrom.com.

-- Alternatively, for audio-only dial (201) 689-8354.



To listen to the REPLAY:

-- The slides and audio webcast can be accessed at investor.nordstrom.com, where they will be archived and available for at least one year.

-- A telephone playback will be available at (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415, enter Conference ID 13699077, beginning approximately three hours after the live conference call through the close of business on March 10, 2020.



About Nordstrom



Nordstrom, Inc. is a leading fashion retailer based in the U.S. Founded in 1901 as a shoe store in Seattle, today Nordstrom operates 380 stores in 40 states, including 116 full-line stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico; 248 Nordstrom Rack stores; three Jeffrey boutiques; two clearance stores; six Trunk Club clubhouses; and five Nordstrom Local service concepts. Additionally, customers are served online through Nordstrom.com, Nordstromrack.com, HauteLook and TrunkClub.com. Nordstrom, Inc.'s common stock is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol JWN.

