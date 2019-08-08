DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NORDWEST Handel AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

NORDWEST Handel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



08.08.2019 / 11:10

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NORDWEST Handel AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 15, 2019 German: https://investor-relations.nordwest.com/websites/nordwest/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

