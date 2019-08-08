Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  NORDWEST Handel AG    NWX   DE0006775505

NORDWEST HANDEL AG

(NWX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

NORDWEST Handel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 05:15am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NORDWEST Handel AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NORDWEST Handel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

08.08.2019 / 11:10
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NORDWEST Handel AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 15, 2019 German: https://investor-relations.nordwest.com/websites/nordwest/German/3100/finanzberichte.html


08.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NORDWEST Handel AG
Robert-Schuman-Straße 17
44263 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.nordwest.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

854341  08.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=854341&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORDWEST HANDEL AG
05:15aNORDWEST HANDEL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial re..
EQ
04/29NORDWEST HANDEL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly re..
EQ
03/20NORDWEST HANDEL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial re..
EQ
2018NORDWEST HANDEL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly re..
EQ
2018NORDWEST HANDEL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial re..
EQ
2018NORDWEST HANDEL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly re..
EQ
2018NORDWEST HANDEL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial re..
EQ
2017NORDWEST HANDEL AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial re..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 78,2 M
Chart NORDWEST HANDEL AG
Duration : Period :
NORDWEST Handel AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 30,00  €
Last Close Price 24,40  €
Spread / Highest target 23,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernhard Dressler Chairman-Management Board
Martin Helmut Bertinchamp Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jörg Axel Simon Head-Steel, Finance & Administration
Martin Reinke Head-Information Technology & e-Business
Eberhard Frick Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORDWEST HANDEL AG9.91%88
VALE-8.59%60 086
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO.-9.08%18 739
NUCOR-0.91%15 564
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED73.99%15 189
ARCELORMITTAL-31.63%14 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group