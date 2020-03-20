Log in
NORDWEST Handel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/20/2020 | 08:30am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NORDWEST Handel AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NORDWEST Handel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.03.2020 / 13:28
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NORDWEST Handel AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2020
Address: https://investor-relations.nordwest.com/websites/nordwest/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2020
Address: https://investor-relations.nordwest.com/websites/nordwest/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

20.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NORDWEST Handel AG
Robert-Schuman-Straße 17
44263 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.nordwest.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1002919  20.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1002919&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
