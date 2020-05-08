DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NORDWEST Handel AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

NORDWEST Handel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



08.05.2020 / 09:58

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: May 15, 2020

Address:

NORDWEST Handel AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2020
Address: https://investor-relations.nordwest.com/websites/nordwest/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

