NORDWEST HANDEL AG

NORDWEST HANDEL AG

(NWX)
  
NORDWEST Handel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/08/2020 | 04:00am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NORDWEST Handel AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NORDWEST Handel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

08.05.2020 / 09:58
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NORDWEST Handel AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 15, 2020
Address: https://investor-relations.nordwest.com/websites/nordwest/German/3100/finanzberichte.html

08.05.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NORDWEST Handel AG
Robert-Schuman-Straße 17
44263 Dortmund
Germany
Internet: www.nordwest.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1039601  08.05.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1039601&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
