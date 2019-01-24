Norfolk Southern : 4Q Volume Rose on Intermodal and Coal Growth -- Commodity Comment

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC), a key player in the transportation of coal, said fourth-quarter coal revenue rose to $457 million from $426 million. It reported growth in coal shipment volume in the quarter even as full-year coal volume declined.

On the fourth quarter:

"Overall volumes were up 3 percent, reflecting growth in the major commodity categories of intermodal and coal, while merchandise was relatively flat."

On the full year:

"Overall volumes were up 4 percent, reflecting growth in the major commodity categories of intermodal and merchandise, which offset a decline in coal."

"High seaborne coking coal pricing improved coal RPU; volume limited by coal availability."

