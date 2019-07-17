Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Norfolk Southern Corporation    NSC

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION

(NSC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) announced today that Anne Melaragni has been named vice president human resources, effective July 29.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 04:30pm EDT

'Norfolk Southern is excited to have Anne Melaragni's extensive experience in talent management, employee relations, and organizational design,' said Adams. 'Her experience in the logistics and transportation industry will bring valuable insight to the Norfolk Southern team as we reimagine our organization. We are excited to have Anne assume a key leadership role as we execute our new strategic plan.'

Melaragni holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Miami University.

About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Media Inquiries:
Media Relations, 404-420-4444(media.relations@nscorp.com)

Investor Inquiries:
Peter Sharbel, 757-629-2861 (peter.sharbel@nscorp.com)

###

Disclaimer

NS - Norfolk Southern Corporation published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 20:29:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATI
04:30pNORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION (NYSE : NSC) announced today that Anne Melaragni ha..
PU
04:16pNORFOLK SOUTHERN : names Anne Melaragni vice president human resources
PR
03:29pNorfolk Southern Down Over 6%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since Oct..
DJ
03:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Lower as Earnings Season Starts With Qualms ..
DJ
02:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Lower as Earnings Season Starts With Qualms ..
DJ
01:44pNorth American Rail Traffic Fell 3.9% in Week Ended July 13
DJ
11:20aCSX's Disappointing Outlook Weighs on Rail Companies
DJ
09:11aGlobal Stocks Wobble as Earnings Season Gets Under Way
DJ
07/10North American Rail Traffic Fell 5.1% in Week Ended July 6
DJ
07/05North American Rail Traffic Fell 3.3% in Week Ended June 29
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 781 M
EBIT 2019 4 244 M
Net income 2019 2 886 M
Debt 2019 11 361 M
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 19,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 5,63x
EV / Sales2020 5,44x
Capitalization 54 912 M
Chart NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Norfolk Southern Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 213,87  $
Last Close Price 206,46  $
Spread / Highest target 15,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James A. Squires Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Joseph Wheeler Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Cindy Cynthia Earhart Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Fredric M. Ehlers Chief Information Officer
Steven F. Leer Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION36.49%53 592
UNION PACIFIC26.71%121 571
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY23.20%67 322
CSX CORPORATION26.35%62 508
CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD27.83%33 165
KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN27.40%12 184
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About