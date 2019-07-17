Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) announced today that Anne Melaragni has been named vice president human resources, effective July 29.

'Norfolk Southern is excited to have Anne Melaragni's extensive experience in talent management, employee relations, and organizational design,' said Adams. 'Her experience in the logistics and transportation industry will bring valuable insight to the Norfolk Southern team as we reimagine our organization. We are excited to have Anne assume a key leadership role as we execute our new strategic plan.'

Melaragni holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Miami University.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

