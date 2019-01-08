Log in
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION (NSC)
Norfolk Southern : Media Advisory - Norfolk Southern Family Assistance Center to extend hours of operation

01/08/2019 | 12:59pm EST

Norfolk Southern has extended the hours of operation at its Family Assistance Center to address the needs of residents and businesses affected by the January 6 train derailment in Bartow.

LOCATION: Jefferson County Emergency Services
ADDRESS: 1841 Highway 24 W., Louisville, Ga. 30434
HOURS: Tuesday, Jan. 8: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 9: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 10: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 11: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
PHONE: 800-230-7049

Norfolk Southern is compensating affected members of the community for their inconvenience and out-of-pocket expenses. Affected residents should bring a driver's license or other proof of residence, as well as receipts for expenses in order to receive compensation.

A Norfolk Southern train traveling from Macon to Augusta derailed 37 cars shortly after 8 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 6. Two of the cars were breached, one releasing hydrogen peroxide and one releasing hydrochloric acid.

Norfolk Southern continues to make progress at the derailment site and is in the process of making track repairs. During this process, community members may smell odors related to hydrogen peroxide and hydrochloric acid, but the levels do not pose a health risk. Environmental teams are continuously monitoring the air in Bartow and other community areas surrounding the derailment and will continue monitoring until the chemicals have been removed from the site.

Representatives of the Center for Toxicology and Environmental Health are available to answer questions regarding the chemicals and any possible health effects by calling (478) 607-2335from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. EST.

The safety of the community and everyone working on site is our top priority. We want to thank the area's fire, police and other first responders for their quick response and continuing assistance as work progresses. We apologize for the disruption this incident has caused. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

Media Inquiries: 404-420-4444 or media.relations@nscorp.com

Disclaimer

NS - Norfolk Southern Corporation published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 17:58:03 UTC
