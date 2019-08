By Allison Prang

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) named a new finance chief and executive vice president who will start Nov. 1.

The company appointed Mark George, who has worked as CFO for Carrier Corp. and also Otis Elevator Co. He will take over at Norfolk Southern for Cindy Earhart, who is retiring in November, Norfolk Southern said.

Ms. Earhart started as CFO two years ago. She has worked at the company for 34 years.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com