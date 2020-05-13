Norfolk Southern : announces expiration of early exchange period of previously announced exchange offers

NORFOLK, Va., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) (the "Company") today announced the expiration of the early exchange period in connection with its offers (the "Exchange Offers") to certain eligible holders to exchange outstanding debt securities listed in the table below (collectively, the "Existing Notes") for cash and up to $800,000,000 principal amount of the Company's new Notes due 2055 (the "New Notes"), the complete terms and conditions of which are set forth in a Confidential Offering Memorandum, dated April 30, 2020 (the "Offering Memorandum"), and the related letter of transmittal.

In the Exchange Offers, according to information provided by D.F. King & Co. Inc., the exchange agent for the Exchange Offers, $1,896,741,000 in aggregate principal amount of the Company's Existing Notes were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to 5 p.m., New York City time, on May 13, 2020 (the "Early Exchange Date"), as more fully set forth below.

The table below indicates, among other things, the principal amount of each series of Existing Notes validly tendered as of the Early Exchange Date:

Cusip

Numbers Title of

Security Principal

Amount

Outstanding Acceptance

Priority

Level(1) Principal Amount

Tendered by Early

Exchange Date 655844CB2 5.100% Notes due 2118 $800,000,000 1 $449,479,000 655844AK4 7.900% Notes due 2097 $225,222,000 2 $28,920,000 655844BD9 6.000% Notes due 2111 $121,731,000 3 $42,005,000 655844AV0 6.000% Notes due 2105 $184,118,000 4 $26,338,000 655844AF5 7.050% Notes due 2037 $178,995,000 5 $22,178,000 655844BR8 4.650% Notes due 2046 $600,000,000 6 $249,036,000 655844BN7 4.800% Notes due 2043 $291,829,000 7 $135,430,000 655844BH0 /

655844BE7 4.837% Notes due 2041 $595,504,000 8 $277,659,000 655844BQ0 4.450% Notes due 2045 $500,000,000 9 $223,194,000 655844CC0 4.100% Notes due 2049 $400,000,000 10 $215,825,000 655844BY3 4.150% Notes due 2048 $700,000,000 11 $226,677,000

________________________________

(1) All Existing Notes tendered for exchange in the Exchange Offers on or before the Early Exchange Date will have priority over any Existing Notes that are tendered after the Early Exchange Date.

Pricing for the Exchange Offers is expected to occur at approximately 10 a.m., New York City time, on May 14, 2020. The Exchange Offers are scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on May 28, 2020, unless extended or earlier terminated.

Tenders of Existing Notes in the Exchange Offers may no longer be withdrawn, except in certain limited circumstances where additional withdrawal rights are required by law. Consummation of the Exchange Offers is subject to a number of conditions as set forth in the Offering Memorandum, including favorable tax treatment for the Exchange Offers and the absence of certain adverse legal and market developments.

If and when issued, the New Notes will not have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws. The New Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. persons except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Company will enter into a registration rights agreement with respect to the New Notes.

This news release does not constitute an offer or a solicitation by the Company to participate in the Exchange Offers in any jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Norfolk Southern Corporation, including those related to the offering and pricing of New Notes and whether or not Norfolk Southern Corporation will consummate the Exchange Offers. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect Norfolk Southern's good-faith evaluation of information available at the time the forward-looking statements were made. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to Norfolk Southern Corporation's annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important, including the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

