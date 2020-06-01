Norfolk Southern : announces leadership and organizational changes

NORFOLK, Va., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today announced that John Scheib is stepping down as executive vice president and chief strategy officer, effective June 1.

In conjunction with this change, the company also announced several organizational enhancements. Functions within the Service Optimization and Customer Engagement Division, which include Strategic Planning, Network Planning and Optimization, and Customer Operations, will be integrated into the Finance, Operations, and Marketing divisions, respectively.

"With our strategic plan firmly established and producing results ahead of schedule, now is a good time for me to start a new chapter," Scheib said. "It's been a privilege to be part of Norfolk Southern's successful transformation, as chief strategy officer and before that as chief legal officer, and work alongside the best employees in the industry."

Norfolk Southern Chairman, President and CEO James A. Squires said, "With John's leadership, our team has driven significant improvements in efficiency and service through our TOP21 operating plan. On behalf of our board and management team, I thank John for his many contributions to Norfolk Southern during his 15 years with the company."

The company will integrate the strategy and operations functions previously led by Scheib into the business, creating efficiencies and closer alignment among teams.

The Strategic Planning Department will move to the Finance Division under the leadership of Mark George , executive vice president and chief financial officer. This move aligns strategic planning with the newly created Financial Planning and Analysis group, further strengthening the company's capabilities for rigorous analysis, robust metrics, and systematic competitive benchmarking.

, executive vice president and chief financial officer. This move aligns strategic planning with the newly created Financial Planning and Analysis group, further strengthening the company's capabilities for rigorous analysis, robust metrics, and systematic competitive benchmarking. The Network Planning and Optimization Department, which played an integral role in developing and successfully rolling out the TOP21 operating plan, will become part of the Operations Division. The team will continue to identify and drive operating efficiencies under the leadership of Michael Wheeler , executive vice president and chief operating officer.

, executive vice president and chief operating officer. The Customer Operations Department will become part of the Marketing Division under Alan Shaw , executive vice president and chief marketing officer. This more closely aligns the groups that proactively engage with customers, enhancing the company's ability to deliver a best-in-class experience and exceptional customer service.

"This new structure positions Norfolk Southern for continued success as a faster, smarter, and more resilient company," Squires said. "We are achieving further cost savings, enhancing collaboration, and increasing operational efficiency, all while maintaining superior customer service."

