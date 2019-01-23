Log in
NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION (NSC)
Norfolk Southern : increases quarterly dividend by 8 percent

01/23/2019 | 05:06pm EST

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) announced that its board of directors today approved an 8 percent increase in its quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, from 80 to 86 cents per share.

The dividend is payable March 11 to shareholders of record on Feb. 4. Since its inception in 1982, Norfolk Southern has paid dividends on its common stock for 146 consecutive quarters.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-increases-quarterly-dividend-by-8-percent-300783273.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
