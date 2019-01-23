Norfolk Southern : increases quarterly dividend by 8 percent

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) announced that its board of directors today approved an 8 percent increase in its quarterly dividend on the company's common stock, from 80 to 86 cents per share.

The dividend is payable March 11 to shareholders of record on Feb. 4. Since its inception in 1982, Norfolk Southern has paid dividends on its common stock for 146 consecutive quarters.

