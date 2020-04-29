Norfolk Southern : reports first-quarter 2020 results, non-cash asset rationalization charge related to PSR implementation

NORFOLK, Va., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today reported first-quarter financial results of net income equal to $381 million, diluted earnings per share of $1.47, and an operating ratio of 78.4%. These results include a $385 million non-cash locomotive rationalization charge related to the ongoing disposition and marketing of excess locomotives not required for future operations due to the successful introduction of Precision Scheduled Railroading. Excluding the effects of the asset rationalization charge, adjusted first-quarter net income was $669 million, adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.58, and the adjusted operating ratio improved by 230 basis points compared with first-quarter 2019 to 63.7%.

"During the first quarter, Norfolk Southern's determination to transform our operations once again produced all-time best service delivery levels accompanied by productivity improvements, despite volumes being impacted by weak energy prices and the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic," said James A. Squires, Norfolk Southern chairman, president and CEO. "While it is unclear how long economic activity will remain suppressed, we are dedicated to serving our customers and keeping our employees healthy and safe while navigating the downturn so that we can emerge strong and resilient for our shareholders. I am extremely proud of the commitment and strength the Norfolk Southern team has displayed by keeping our nation's freight moving during this challenging start to 2020 while also enhancing our financial position."

First-quarter summary

Railway operating revenues of $2.6 billion decreased 8% compared with first-quarter 2019, driven by an 11% decline in total volume.

Railway operating expenses were $2.1 billion , including a $385 million non-cash locomotive rationalization charge related to locomotives marketed for sale and/or disposed of as a result of productivity gains achieved through the successful introduction of Precision Scheduled Railroading.

, including a non-cash locomotive rationalization charge related to locomotives marketed for sale and/or disposed of as a result of productivity gains achieved through the successful introduction of Precision Scheduled Railroading. Excluding the locomotive rationalization charge, adjusted operating expenses declined $202 million , or 11%, driven by lower compensation and benefits, fuel, purchased services, and materials.

Income from railway operations was $568 million and the operating ratio was 78.4%.

and the operating ratio was 78.4%. Adjusted income from railway operations of $953 million declined by 1%, while the adjusted operating ratio improved to 63.7% versus the first-quarter record of 66.0% set in 2019.

Guidance update

Second-quarter volumes have continued to decline across all of Norfolk Southern's commodity segments, down 30% quarter-to-date, setting up for a very soft revenue outlook. With uncertainty on both the cadence of reopening the U.S. economy and the slope of recovery, we withdraw the previously-issued outlook for flat full year revenue.

As a result of the current volume environment, we also withdraw core operating ratio guidance for 2020.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic will effect business volumes for the year, the PSR implementation that our team is executing upon will generate significant operating expense savings in 2020," said Chief Financial Officer Mark R. George . "In this challenging environment our team is doubling down on examination of our structural cost opportunities to ensure that we remain positioned to drive enhanced profitability for the long term."

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the table below, entitled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith evaluation of information currently available. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Additional risks include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on us, our customers, our supply chain and our operations. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Information included within this press release includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined by SEC Regulation G. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, the financial measures reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

GAAP financial results are adjusted to exclude the effects of a non-cash charge in the first quarter of 2020 related to the disposal of approximately 300 locomotives and the designation of an additional 400 locomotives as held for sale. The introduction of precision scheduled railroading in 2019 continues to provide significant benefits to the network operations and has resulted in excess capacity resulting in the sidelining of these locomotives.

The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally and believes this information provides useful supplemental information to investors to facilitate making period-to-period comparisons by excluding the locomotive disposal charge. While the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similar measures presented by other companies.

($ in millions except per share amounts)

First





Quarter 2020







Railway operating expenses $ 2,057 Effect of locomotive charge

(385) Adjusted railway operating expenses $ 1,672







Income from railway operations $ 568 Effect of locomotive charge

385 Adjusted income from railway operations $ 953







Operating ratio (%)

78.4 Effect of locomotive charge (%)

(14.7) Adjusted operating ratio (%)

63.7







Net income $ 381 Effect of locomotive charge

288 Adjusted net income $ 669







Diluted earnings per share $ 1.47 Effect of locomotive charge

1.11 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 2.58

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)



First Quarter

2020

2019

(in millions, except per share amounts)







Railway operating revenues





Merchandise $ 1,672



$ 1,686

Intermodal 655



719

Coal 298



435

Total railway operating revenues 2,625



2,840









Railway operating expenses





Compensation and benefits 622



727

Purchased services and rents 403



424

Fuel 189



250

Depreciation 292



283

Materials and other 166



190

Loss on asset disposal 385



—

Total railway operating expenses 2,057



1,874









Income from railway operations 568



966









Other income – net 22



44

Interest expense on debt 154



149









Income before income taxes 436



861









Income taxes





Current 44



127

Deferred 11



57

Total income taxes 55



184









Net income $ 381



$ 677









Earnings per share – diluted $ 1.47



$ 2.51









Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 258.7



269.4



See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)



March 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

($ in millions) Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 608



$ 580

Accounts receivable – net 889



920

Materials and supplies 265



244

Other current assets 240



337

Total current assets 2,002



2,081









Investments 3,470



3,428

Properties less accumulated depreciation of $11,794





and $11,982, respectively 31,179



31,614

Other assets 787



800









Total assets $ 37,438



$ 37,923









Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,284



$ 1,428

Income and other taxes 200



229

Other current liabilities 352



327

Current maturities of long-term debt 400



316

Total current liabilities 2,236



2,300









Long-term debt 11,807



11,880

Other liabilities 1,683



1,744

Deferred income taxes 6,828



6,815









Total liabilities 22,554



22,739









Stockholders' equity:





Common stock $1.00 per share par value, 1,350,000,000 shares





authorized; outstanding 256,179,130 and 257,904,956 shares,





respectively, net of treasury shares 258



259

Additional paid-in capital 2,205



2,209

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (481)



(491)

Retained income 12,902



13,207









Total stockholders' equity 14,884



15,184









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 37,438



$ 37,923



See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



First Three Months

2020

2019

($ in millions) Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 381



$ 677

Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating

activities:





Depreciation 292



283

Deferred income taxes 11



57

Gains and losses on properties (8)



(18)

Loss on asset disposal 385



—

Changes in assets and liabilities affecting operations:





Accounts receivable 32



(39)

Materials and supplies (21)



(21)

Other current assets (33)



12

Current liabilities other than debt (40)



(27)

Other – net (44)



(43)









Net cash provided by operating activities 955



881









Cash flows from investing activities





Property additions (366)



(467)

Property sales and other transactions 158



152

Investment purchases —



(2)

Investment sales and other transactions (25)



(33)









Net cash used in investing activities (233)



(350)









Cash flows from financing activities





Dividends (242)



(230)

Common stock transactions 14



2

Purchase and retirement of common stock (466)



(500)

Proceeds from borrowings —



250









Net cash used in financing activities (694)



(478)









Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 28



53









Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash





At beginning of year 580



446









At end of period $ 608



$ 499









Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information





Cash paid during the period for:





Interest (net of amounts capitalized) $ 121



$ 112

Income taxes (net of refunds) 16



9



See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

1. Loss on Asset Disposal

In the first quarter of 2020, we committed to a plan to dispose of certain locomotives deemed excess and no longer needed for railroad operations. Specifically, during the first quarter of 2020, the Company recorded a charge related to the loss on the sale of approximately 300 locomotives disposed of in the first quarter, and a write-down of approximately 400 additional locomotives that we are actively marketing to sell. Accordingly, a $385 million loss was recorded to adjust their carrying amount to their estimated fair value. The loss on asset disposal reduced "Earnings per share – diluted" by $1.11.

2. Stock Repurchase Program

We repurchased and retired 2.6 million and 2.9 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program during the first three months of 2020 and 2019, respectively, at a cost of $466 million and $500 million, respectively.

3. Restricted Cash

The "Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash" line item on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows includes restricted cash of $88 million in 2019, reflecting deposits held by a third-party bond agent as collateral for certain debt obligations which matured on October 1, 2019.

