Norfolk Southern : reports second-quarter 2020 results

NORFOLK, Va., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) today reported second-quarter financial results.

Second-quarter net income was $392 million, diluted earnings per share were $1.53, and the operating ratio was 70.7 percent.

"In a period when working safely and delivering for our customers was abruptly redefined, our employees responded by protecting each other and innovating to serve rapidly evolving freight demand. Underscoring our commitment to shareholder value, we forged ahead with our ongoing transformation by further reducing our hump yard footprint, achieving fuel efficiency gains, and increasing train size. These are astounding achievements while managing the unprecedented economic disruption and public health crisis," said James A. Squires, Norfolk Southern chairman, president and CEO. "We are mobilized and driven to meet the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, and we will continue to create collaborative change and relentlessly pursue increased productivity as a leading supply chain partner throughout the economic recovery and beyond."

Second-quarter summary

Railway operating revenues of $2.1 billion decreased 29 percent compared with second-quarter 2019, driven by a 26 percent decline in total volume.

decreased 29 percent compared with second-quarter 2019, driven by a 26 percent decline in total volume. Railway operating expenses of $1.5 billion decreased 21 percent compared with second-quarter 2019, driven by lower fuel, compensation and benefits, and purchased services expenses.

decreased 21 percent compared with second-quarter 2019, driven by lower fuel, compensation and benefits, and purchased services expenses. Income from railway operations was $610 million and the operating ratio was 70.7 percent.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that may be identified by the use of words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "consider," "project," and similar references to the future. Forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith evaluation of information currently available. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and our actual results may differ materially from those projected. Please refer to our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC for a full discussion of those risks and uncertainties we view as most important. Additional risks include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on us, our customers, our supply chain, and our operations. Forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at or by which any such performance or results will be achieved. As a result, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)









Second Quarter

First Six Months

2020

2019

2020

2019

(in millions, except per share amounts)















Railway operating revenues













Merchandise $ 1,307

$ 1,756

$ 2,979

$ 3,442 Intermodal 569

701

1,224

1,420 Coal 209

468

507

903 Total railway operating revenues 2,085

2,925

4,710

5,765















Railway operating expenses













Compensation and benefits 586

712

1,208

1,439 Purchased services and rents 372

418

775

842 Fuel 84

254

273

504 Depreciation 282

284

574

567 Materials and other 151

192

317

382 Loss on asset disposal —

—

385

—

Total railway operating expenses 1,475

1,860

3,532

3,734















Income from railway operations 610

1,065

1,178

2,031















Other income – net 49

22

71

66 Interest expense on debt 156

153

310

302















Income before income taxes 503

934

939

1,795















Income taxes













Current 66

136

110

263 Deferred 45

76

56

133 Total income taxes 111

212

166

396















Net income $ 392

$ 722

$ 773

$ 1,399















Earnings per share – diluted $ 1.53

$ 2.70

$ 3.00

$ 5.21















Weighted average shares outstanding – diluted 256.7

267.1

257.7

268.3















See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)









June 30,

December 31,

2020

2019

($ in millions) Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,143

$ 580 Accounts receivable – net 822

920 Materials and supplies 257

244 Other current assets 128

337 Total current assets 2,350

2,081







Investments 3,590

3,428 Properties less accumulated depreciation of $11,823





and $11,982, respectively 31,217

31,614 Other assets 805

800







Total assets $ 37,962

$ 37,923







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,268

$ 1,428 Income and other taxes 239

229 Other current liabilities 343

327 Current maturities of long-term debt 85

316 Total current liabilities 1,935

2,300







Long-term debt 12,612

11,880 Other liabilities 1,680

1,744 Deferred income taxes 6,874

6,815







Total liabilities 23,101

22,739







Stockholders' equity:





Common stock $1.00 per share par value, 1,350,000,000 shares





authorized; outstanding 255,109,247 and 257,904,956 shares,





respectively, net of treasury shares 256

259 Additional paid-in capital 2,217

2,209 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (475)

(491) Retained income 12,863

13,207







Total stockholders' equity 14,861

15,184







Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 37,962

$ 37,923















See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements

Norfolk Southern Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





First Six Months

2020

2019

($ in millions) Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 773

$ 1,399 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation 574

567 Deferred income taxes 56

133 Gains and losses on properties (11)

(7) Loss on asset disposal 385

— Changes in assets and liabilities affecting operations:





Accounts receivable 98

(30) Materials and supplies (13)

(49) Other current assets 30

55 Current liabilities other than debt —

(30) Other – net (134)

(86)







Net cash provided by operating activities 1,758

1,952







Cash flows from investing activities





Property additions (735)

(979) Property sales and other transactions 258

214 Investment purchases (5)

(12) Investment sales and other transactions (58)

(75)







Net cash used in investing activities (540)

(852)







Cash flows from financing activities





Dividends (482)

(458) Common stock transactions 26

18 Purchase and retirement of common stock (669)

(1,050) Proceeds from borrowings 784

1,054 Debt repayments (314)

(750)







Net cash used in financing activities (655)

(1,186)







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted

cash 563

(86)







Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash





At beginning of year 580

446







At end of period $ 1,143

$ 360







Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information





Cash paid during the period for:





Interest (net of amounts capitalized) $ 287

$ 271 Income taxes (net of refunds) 1

215











See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements











NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

1. Stock Repurchase Program

We repurchased and retired 3.9 million and 5.7 million shares of common stock under our stock repurchase program during the first six months of 2020 and 2019, respectively, at a cost of $669 million and $1.1 billion, respectively.

2. Loss on Asset Disposal

In the first quarter of 2020, we committed to a plan to dispose of certain locomotives deemed excess and no longer needed for railroad operations. Specifically, during the first six months of 2020, the Company recorded a charge related to the loss on the sale of approximately 450 locomotives disposed of in the first six months, and a write-down of approximately 250 additional locomotives that we are actively marketing to sell. Accordingly, a $385 million loss was recorded to adjust their carrying amount to their estimated fair value. The loss on asset disposal reduced "Earnings per share – diluted" for the first six months by $1.11.

3. Restricted Cash

The "Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash" line item on the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows includes restricted cash of $88 million in 2019, reflecting deposits held by a third-party bond agent as collateral for certain debt obligations which matured on October 1, 2019.

