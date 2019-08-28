Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Norfolk Southern Corporation    NSC

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION

(NSC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Norfolk Southern : to present at Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 08:31am EDT

NORFOLK, Va., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Alan H. Shaw will make a presentation at:

Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference
Wednesday, September 4, 11:30 a.m. EDT
Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston
Webcast URL: http://wsw.com/webcast/cowen56/nsc/

The presentation will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section.

About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-to-present-at-cowen-and-company-12th-annual-global-transportation-conference-300908034.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATI
08:31aNORFOLK SOUTHERN : to present at Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transporta..
PR
08/21North American Rail Traffic Fell 3.8% in Week Ended Aug. 17
DJ
08/15North American Rail Traffic Fell 2.7% in Week Ended Aug. 10
DJ
08/14NORFOLK SOUTHERN : names Sutherland, Farrell to new executive positions
PR
08/07North American Rail Traffic Fell 4.3% in Week Ended Aug. 3
DJ
08/02NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/31North American Rail Traffic Fell 3.1% in Week Ended July 27
DJ
07/29NORFOLK SOUTHERN : increases quarterly dividend by 9 percent
AQ
07/29NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
07/26NORFOLK SOUTHERN : Raises Quarterly Dividend by 9.3% to 94 Cents
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group