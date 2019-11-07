Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Norfolk Southern Corporation    NSC

NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION

(NSC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Norfolk Southern : to present at Stephens Nashville Investment Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 08:01am EST

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Alan H. Shaw will make a presentation at:

Stephens Nashville Investment Conference 
Thursday, Nov. 14, 10:30 a.m. CST
Omni Nashville Hotel, Nashville, Tennessee
Webcast URL: http://wsw.com/webcast/stph31/nsc/

The presentation will be posted at www.norfolksouthern.com in the Investors section.

About Norfolk Southern
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) is one of the nation's premier transportation companies. Its Norfolk Southern Railway Company subsidiary operates approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia, serves every major container port in the eastern United States, and provides efficient connections to other rail carriers. Norfolk Southern is a major transporter of industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials. In addition, the railroad operates the most extensive intermodal network in the East and is a principal carrier of coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/norfolk-southern-to-present-at-stephens-nashville-investment-conference-300953316.html

SOURCE Norfolk Southern Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATI
08:01aNORFOLK SOUTHERN : to present at Stephens Nashville Investment Conference
PR
11/06North American Rail Traffic Fell 8% in Week Ended Nov. 2
DJ
11/04NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligati..
AQ
10/31NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/30North American Rail Traffic Fell 8% in Week Ended Oct. 26
DJ
10/28NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial St..
AQ
10/23Texas Instruments, Norfolk Southern dip; Anthem, Boeing rise
AQ
10/23NORFOLK SOUTHERN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
10/23North American Rail Traffic Fell 8.2% in Week Ended Oct. 19
DJ
10/23NORFOLK SOUTHERN : Records Lower-Than-Expected 3Q Results
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group