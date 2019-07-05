Log in
Georgian Mining : Grant of Warrants

07/05/2019 | 04:43am EDT

Georgian Mining Corporation / EPIC: GEO / Sector: Natural Resources

5 July 2019

Georgian Mining Corporation

('GEO' or the 'Company')

Grant of Warrants

Georgian Mining Corporation, the AIM listed copper-gold exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has granted warrants over 3,376,553 ordinary shares of no par value in the Company ('Broker Warrants') to SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP ('SP Angel'). The Broker Warrants are exercisable at 1.3p per share for the period 1 July 2019 to 30 June 2024.

The Broker Warrants have been granted as part of an arrangement with SP Angel that materially reduces the cash outgoings of the Company.

**ENDS**

For further information please visit www.georgianmining.com or contact:

Mike Struthers

Georgian Mining Corporation

Company

Tel: 020 7907 9327

Ewan Leggat

S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nomad & Broker

Tel: 020 3470 0470

Soltan Tagiev

S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nomad & Broker

Tel: 020 3470 0470

Damon Heath

Shard Capital Partners LLP

Joint Broker

Tel: 020 7186 9950

Camilla Horsfall

Blytheweigh

PR

Tel: 020 7138 3224

Julia Tilley

Blytheweigh

PR

Tel: 020 7138 3553

Fergus Cowan

Blytheweigh

PR

Tel: 020 7138 3208

About Georgian Mining Corporation

Georgian Mining Corporation has 50% ownership of the Bolnisi Copper and Gold Project in Georgia, situated on the prolific Tethyan Belt, a well-known geological region and host to many high-grade copper-gold deposits and producing mines. The Bolnisi concession covers an area of over 860 sq km and has a 30-year mining licence with a variety of targets and projects ranging from greenfield exploration / target definition phase through intermediate target-testing phases to more advanced projects including Kvemo Bolnisi East which will advance to Feasibility Study in the next phase. These projects are proximal to existing mining operations owned by the Company's joint venture partner, and their sister production company. Georgia has an established mining code and is a jurisdiction open to foreign direct investment.

Disclaimer

Georgian Mining Corporation published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 08:42:09 UTC
