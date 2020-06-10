Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NORMA : Annette Stieve named new Chief Financial Officer of NORMA Group

06/10/2020
Annette Stieve named new Chief Financial Officer of NORMA Group Maintal, Germany, June 10, 2020 - The Supervisory Board of NORMA Group has appointed Annette Stieve the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) who will serve on the Management Board. She will be responsible for the area of finance in her new role. Annette Stieve will assume this position by October 1, 2020, at the latest.

'With Annette Stieve, NORMA Group is gaining a proven financial expert with many years of experience in industry, especially in the automotive sector,' said Lars Berg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NORMA Group. 'I am convinced that, together with her colleagues on the Management Board, she will set the course for future and sustainable profitable growth.'

Annette Stieve joins NORMA Group from Hoffmann Group, an international tool distribution company, where she also worked as CFO. Prior to that, she held various management positions with the automotive supplier Faurecia Automotive GmbH, most recently as Managing Director and CFO of the Northern and Eastern Europe region.

The press photo can be opened by clicking and then be downloaded in high resolution.

Additional information on the company is available at www.normagroup.com. More press photos are available from our platform on www.normagroup.com/images.

Annette Stieve will be the new CFO of NORMA Group.

Download


Disclaimer

Norma Group SE published this content on 10 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2020 06:27:00 UTC
