NORMA : Annette Stieve named new Chief Financial Officer of NORMA Group »

The Supervisory Board of NORMA Group has appointed Annette Stieve the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) who will serve on the Management Board. She will be responsible for the area of finance in her new role. Annette Stieve will assume this position by October 1, 2020, at the latest.'With Annette Stieve, NORMA Group is gaining a proven financial expert with many years of experience in industry, especially in the automotive sector,' said Lars Berg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NORMA Group. 'I am convinced that, together with her colleagues on the Management Board, she will set the course for future and sustainable profitable growth.'Annette Stieve joins NORMA Group from Hoffmann Group, an international tool distribution company, where she also worked as CFO. Prior to that, she held various management positions with the automotive supplier Faurecia Automotive GmbH, most recently as Managing Director and CFO of the Northern and Eastern Europe region.In the CFO position, Annette Stieve succeeds Dr. Michael Schneider, who joined NORMA Group as CFO in 2015 and was appointed Chairman of the Management Board in November 2019. In addition to his position as CEO, Dr. Michael Schneider has acted as CFO since then and will continue to do so until Annette Stieve takes over. Dr. Friedrich Klein has headed the operating business as Chief Operating Officer (COO) since 2018. With the appointment of Annette Stieve, the Management Board of NORMA Group now comprises three members and is fully staffed.

