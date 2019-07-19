Log in
NORMA GROUP SE    NOEJ   DE000A1H8BV3

NORMA GROUP SE

(NOEJ)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NORMA Group SE: CEO Mr. Bernd Kleinhens will leave the Management Board of NORMA Group SE with effect as of the end of 31 July 2019

0
07/19/2019 | 04:55am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Personnel/Personnel
NORMA Group SE: CEO Mr. Bernd Kleinhens will leave the Management Board of NORMA Group SE with effect as of the end of 31 July 2019

19-Jul-2019 / 10:52 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Maintal, July 19, 2019 - Bernd Kleinhens, Chairman of the Management Board of NORMA Group, will leave the Management Board by mutual agreement by July 31, 2019. Dr. Michael Schneider will take over the duties of Chairman of the Management Board ad interim additionally to his function as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The Supervisory Board of NORMA Group SE has today approved the changes mentioned above. The Supervisory Board is initiating the process to find a definitive solution to fill the position as Chairman of the Management Board.



Contact:
Andreas Trösch
Vice President Investor Relations
E-mail: Andreas.Troesch@normagroup.com
Phone: +49 (0)6181 - 6102 741

19-Jul-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Phone: +49 6181 6102 741
Fax: +49 6181 6102 7641
E-mail: ir@normagroup.com
Internet: www.normagroup.com
ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3
WKN: A1H8BV
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 843871

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

843871  19-Jul-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=843871&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
