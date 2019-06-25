Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Norma Group SE    NOEJ   DE000A1H8BV3

NORMA GROUP SE

(NOEJ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NORMA Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 07:30am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NORMA Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NORMA Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

25.06.2019 / 13:28
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NORMA Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 25, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: March 25, 2020 German: https://investors.normagroup.com/de-DE/publikationen/finanzberichte English: https://investors.normagroup.com/en/publication/financial-reports

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 25, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: March 25, 2020 German: https://investors.normagroup.com/de-DE/publikationen/finanzberichte English: https://investors.normagroup.com/en/publication/financial-reports

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 05, 2020 Date of disclosure / English: August 05, 2020 German: https://investors.normagroup.com/de-DE/publikationen/finanzberichte English: https://investors.normagroup.com/en/publication/financial-reports


25.06.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Internet: www.normagroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

830573  25.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=830573&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORMA GROUP SE
07:45aNORMA GROUP SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly report..
EQ
07:30aNORMA GROUP SE : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial report..
EQ
06/19NORMA : celebrates Diversity Day »
PU
06/13NORMA GROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/04NORMA : awards innovation scholarships to young engineers in China »
PU
05/28NORMA : develops cooling water tube systems for passenger cars with combustion e..
PU
05/22NORMA GROUP SE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/21NORMA : raises dividend to EUR 1.10 per share »
PU
05/16NORMA GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
05/16NORMA GROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 128 M
EBIT 2019 152 M
Net income 2019 89,8 M
Debt 2019 349 M
Yield 2019 3,20%
P/E ratio 2019 12,51
P/E ratio 2020 10,88
EV / Sales 2019 1,31x
EV / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capitalization 1 131 M
Chart NORMA GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Norma Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORMA GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 47,3 €
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd Kleinhens Chairman-Management Board
Lars Magnus Berg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Klein Chief Operating Officer
Michael Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Günter Hauptmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORMA GROUP SE-17.79%1 242
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES37.09%36 075
FANUC CORP24.17%33 764
ATLAS COPCO38.43%32 588
INGERSOLL-RAND37.66%29 115
FORTIVE CORPORATION19.21%25 387
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About