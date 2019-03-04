Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Norma Group SE    NOEJ   DE000A1H8BV3

NORMA GROUP SE

(NOEJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NORMA Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 10:00am EST
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: NORMA Group SE
NORMA Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.03.2019 / 15:56
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: NORMA Group SE
Street: Edisonstr. 4
Postal code: 63477
City: Maintal
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299000LM9HC76W5XD46

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
Voluntary Group disclosure due to threshold crossing within corporate structure

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Threadneedle (Lux)

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 Feb 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 8.35 % 0.00 % 8.35 % 31,862,400
Previous notification 8.47 % 0.00 % 8.47 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1H8BV3 2,659,835 % 8.35 %
Total 2,659,835 8.35 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL % % %
Threadneedle Holdings Limited % % %
TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited % % %
TC Financing Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Limited 6.78 % % 6.78 %
 
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL % % %
Threadneedle Holdings Limited % % %
TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited % % %
TC Financing Limited % % %
Threadneedle Investment Services Limited % % %
 
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL % % %
Threadneedle Management Luxembourg SA 4.999 % % %
 
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL % % %
Threadneedle Holdings Limited % % %
TAM UK Holdings Limited % % %
Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings % % %
TC Financing Limited % % %
Threadneedle Pensions Limited % % %
 
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC % % %
 
Ameriprise Financial, Inc. % % %
Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC % % %
Columbia Wanger Asset Management, LLC % % %
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
27 Feb 2019


04.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Internet: www.normagroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

782887  04.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=782887&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORMA GROUP SE
10:00aNORMA GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
02/27NORMA GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
02/13NORMA : achieves strong organic sales growth in 2018
EQ
02/04NORMA : honored as an employer of young talents
EQ
01/31NORMA : to develop new urea transport systems for a French car manufacturer
EQ
2018NORMA : receives large order for exhaust aftertreatment products in India »
PU
2018NORMA : receives large order for exhaust aftertreatment products in India
EQ
2018NORMA GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
2018NORMA GROUP SE : Correction of a release from 27.11.2018 according to Article 40..
EQ
2018NORMA GROUP SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 084 M
EBIT 2018 152 M
Net income 2018 93,6 M
Debt 2018 373 M
Yield 2018 2,33%
P/E ratio 2018 16,64
P/E ratio 2019 15,02
EV / Sales 2018 1,76x
EV / Sales 2019 1,62x
Capitalization 1 530 M
Chart NORMA GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Norma Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORMA GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 53,1 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd Kleinhens Chairman-Management Board
Lars Magnus Berg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Klein Chief Operating Officer
Michael Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Günter Hauptmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORMA GROUP SE11.21%1 707
FANUC CORP16.92%33 611
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES21.43%33 533
ATLAS COPCO20.10%32 420
INGERSOLL-RAND16.24%25 563
PARKER HANNIFIN18.04%22 789
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.