NORMA GROUP SE

(NOEJ)
NORMA Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

07/23/2019 | 02:55pm EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: NORMA Group SE
NORMA Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.07.2019 / 20:51
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: NORMA Group SE
Street: Edisonstr. 4
Postal code: 63477
City: Maintal
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299000LM9HC76W5XD46

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Allianz Global Investors Fund SICAV
City of registered office, country: Senningerberg, Luxembourg

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
19 Jul 2019

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.30 % 0.00 % 3.30 % 31,862,400
Previous notification 2.99 % 0.00 % 2.99 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1H8BV3 1,050,330 3.30 % %
Total 1,050,330 3.30 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
22 Jul 2019


23.07.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Internet: www.normagroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

845187  23.07.2019 

© EQS 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 121 M
EBIT 2019 135 M
Net income 2019 76,4 M
Debt 2019 361 M
Yield 2019 3,56%
P/E ratio 2019 12,3x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,18x
EV / Sales2020 1,10x
Capitalization 959 M
Technical analysis trends NORMA GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 39,53  €
Last Close Price 30,10  €
Spread / Highest target 76,1%
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd Kleinhens Chairman-Management Board
Lars Magnus Berg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Klein Chief Operating Officer
Michael Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Günter Hauptmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORMA GROUP SE-29.23%1 076
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES39.17%38 516
ATLAS COPCO37.43%36 244
ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR)--.--%36 244
FANUC CORP17.42%34 000
INGERSOLL-RAND36.50%30 031
