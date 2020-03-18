Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  NORMA Group SE    NOEJ   DE000A1H8BV3

NORMA GROUP SE

(NOEJ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NORMA : decides production downtimes and suggests suspension of dividend for fiscal year 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 03:30pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Market Report/Dividend
NORMA Group decides production downtimes and suggests suspension of dividend for fiscal year 2019

18-March-2020 / 20:25 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Due to the Corona crisis, NORMA Group SE (ISIN DE 000A1H8BV3 / WKN A1H8BV, "NORMA Group") a global market leader in engineered joining and fluid-handling technology, has decided to reduce production shifts and to interrupt production processes in its sites in the EMEA and the Americas regions starting next week. The duration of these measures depends on the further development of demand as well as the corona crisis. It cannot be ruled out that sites in the Asia-Pacific region will also be affected.

The impact on the financial figures 2020 has still to be determined. They will probably be below the latest market expectations.

The Annual General Meeting, formerly scheduled for May 14, 2020 shall be postponed to June 30, 2020. From today's perspective, it shall be proposed to the Annual General Meeting to suspend the dividend for 2019.


Contact:
Andreas Trösch
Vice President Investor Relations
E-mail: Andreas.Troesch@normagroup.com
Phone: +49 152 091 036 19 

18-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Phone: +49 6181 6102 741
Fax: +49 6181 6102 7641
E-mail: ir@normagroup.com
Internet: www.normagroup.com
ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3
WKN: A1H8BV
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1001261

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1001261  18-March-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1001261&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NORMA GROUP SE
03:30pNORMA : decides production downtimes and suggests suspension of dividend for fis..
EQ
05:25aNORMA : to equip up to 4.5 million vehicles with transmission oil cooling lines ..
PU
02/24NORMA GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
02/18NORMA GROUP SE : Correction of a release from 11.02.2020 according to Article 40..
EQ
02/17NORMA GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
02/14NORMA GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
02/12NORMA : increases its sales in fiscal year 2019 through acquisitions and currenc..
PU
02/11NORMA GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
01/16NORMA : supports emission control by launching a new suction jet pump »
PU
2019NORMA : refinances at optimized conditions »
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1 098 M
EBIT 2019 125 M
Net income 2019 64,8 M
Debt 2019 385 M
Yield 2019 5,58%
P/E ratio 2019 8,53x
P/E ratio 2020 7,69x
EV / Sales2019 0,81x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
Capitalization 507 M
Chart NORMA GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
NORMA Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORMA GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 38,00  €
Last Close Price 17,31  €
Spread / Highest target 200%
Spread / Average Target 120%
Spread / Lowest Target 56,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Schneider Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
Lars Magnus Berg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Klein Chief Operating Officer
Günter Hauptmann Member-Supervisory Board
Knut J. Michelberger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORMA GROUP SE-54.45%606
ATLAS COPCO AB-20.48%34 711
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-12.66%32 829
FANUC CORPORATION-3.41%24 721
INGERSOLL-RAND-29.88%22 221
FORTIVE CORPORATION-31.06%17 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group