NORMA : decides production downtimes and suggests suspension of dividend for fiscal year 2019

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Market Report/Dividend

NORMA Group decides production downtimes and suggests suspension of dividend for fiscal year 2019



18-March-2020 / 20:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Due to the Corona crisis, NORMA Group SE (ISIN DE 000A1H8BV3 / WKN A1H8BV, "NORMA Group") a global market leader in engineered joining and fluid-handling technology, has decided to reduce production shifts and to interrupt production processes in its sites in the EMEA and the Americas regions starting next week. The duration of these measures depends on the further development of demand as well as the corona crisis. It cannot be ruled out that sites in the Asia-Pacific region will also be affected.



The impact on the financial figures 2020 has still to be determined. They will probably be below the latest market expectations.



The Annual General Meeting, formerly scheduled for May 14, 2020 shall be postponed to June 30, 2020. From today's perspective, it shall be proposed to the Annual General Meeting to suspend the dividend for 2019.





Contact:

Andreas Trösch

Vice President Investor Relations

E-mail: Andreas.Troesch@normagroup.com

Phone: +49 152 091 036 19 18-March-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

