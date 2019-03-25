Log in
NORMA : drainage channel wins Red Dot Award

03/25/2019 | 05:20am EDT
  • Award attests to its high design quality and innovation potential
  • Product enables reliable water drainage in curvy situations
  • Water management a promising growth market for NORMA Group
Maintal, Germany, March 25, 2019- NORMA Group, a global market leader in engineered joining technology, has received the Red Dot Award for Product Design for a product from its water management portfolio. The Quik-Turn Radius Couplingwas recognized for its good design quality and high innovation potential.

'Water management is a key growth market for us as a market leader in joining and fluid handling technology,'said Bernd Kleinhens, CEO of NORMA Group. 'We offer irrigation solutions that contribute to the efficient use of water, a scarce resource. Another focus is on reliable drainage solutions for a wide range of applications in the commercial and private sectors.'

The Quik-Turn Radius Coupling enables 6 degrees of movement per section. This makes it particularly well suited for drainage along curved paths, athletic tracks, private swimming pools and spa areas. The coupling offers an alternative to traditional polymer concrete troughs because concrete products can crack or break.

'The jury tested each of the more than 5,500 products entered individually and reached a joint decision on the products that were to receive a distinction,' said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, Initiator and CEO of Red Dot. 'The fact that NORMA Group has won an award bears testimony to the good design quality of its product,' he added.

The Red Dot Awardis one of the largest and most renowned design competitions in the world. It is awarded annually by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in the categories product design, communication design and design concept.

NORMA Group's Quik-Turn Radius Coupling has won the 2019 Red Dot Product Design award.

Disclaimer

Norma Group SE published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 09:19:13 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 133 M
EBIT 2019 159 M
Net income 2019 98,2 M
Debt 2019 335 M
Yield 2019 2,70%
P/E ratio 2019 14,15
P/E ratio 2020 12,50
EV / Sales 2019 0,32x
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
Capitalization 24,8 M
Chart NORMA GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Norma Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORMA GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 51,3 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd Kleinhens Chairman-Management Board
Lars Magnus Berg Chairman-Supervisory Board
Friedrich Klein Chief Operating Officer
Michael Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Günter Hauptmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORMA GROUP SE1.07%28
FANUC CORP21.62%36 280
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES23.62%34 136
ATLAS COPCO16.98%31 856
INGERSOLL-RAND14.25%25 241
PARKER HANNIFIN9.55%21 137
