NORMA : drainage channel wins Red Dot Award »

Award attests to its high design quality and innovation potential

Product enables reliable water drainage in curvy situations

Water management a promising growth market for NORMA Group

Maintal, Germany, March 25, 2019

-

NORMA Group

, a global market leader in engineered joining technology, has received the Red Dot Award for Product Design for a product from its water management portfolio. The

Quik-Turn Radius Coupling

was recognized for its good design quality and high innovation potential.

'Water management is a key growth market for us as a market leader in joining and fluid handling technology,'said Bernd Kleinhens, CEO of NORMA Group. 'We offer irrigation solutions that contribute to the efficient use of water, a scarce resource. Another focus is on reliable drainage solutions for a wide range of applications in the commercial and private sectors.'

The Quik-Turn Radius Coupling enables 6 degrees of movement per section. This makes it particularly well suited for drainage along curved paths, athletic tracks, private swimming pools and spa areas. The coupling offers an alternative to traditional polymer concrete troughs because concrete products can crack or break.

'The jury tested each of the more than 5,500 products entered individually and reached a joint decision on the products that were to receive a distinction,' said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, Initiator and CEO of Red Dot. 'The fact that NORMA Group has won an award bears testimony to the good design quality of its product,' he added.

The Red Dot Award is one of the largest and most renowned design competitions in the world. It is awarded annually by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in the categories product design, communication design and design concept.