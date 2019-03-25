Log in
NORMA GROUP SE

(NOEJ)
NORMA : drainage channel wins Red Dot Award

03/25/2019

DGAP-News: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NORMA Group drainage channel wins Red Dot Award

25.03.2019 / 08:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NORMA Group drainage channel wins Red Dot Award

- Award attests to its high design quality and innovation potential

- Product enables reliable water drainage in curvy situations

- Water management a promising growth market for NORMA Group


Maintal, Germany, March 25, 2019 - NORMA Group, a global market leader in engineered joining technology, has received the Red Dot Award for Product Design for a product from its water management portfolio. The Quik-Turn Radius Coupling was recognized for its good design quality and high innovation potential.

"Water management is a key growth market for us as a market leader in joining and fluid handling technology," said Bernd Kleinhens, CEO of NORMA Group. "We offer irrigation solutions that contribute to the efficient use of water, a scarce resource. Another focus is on reliable drainage solutions for a wide range of applications in the commercial and private sectors."

The Quik-Turn Radius Coupling enables 6 degrees of movement per section. This makes it particularly well suited for drainage along curved paths, athletic tracks, private swimming pools and spa areas. The coupling offers an alternative to traditional polymer concrete troughs because concrete products can crack or break.

"The jury tested each of the more than 5,500 products entered individually and reached a joint decision on the products that were to receive a distinction," said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, Initiator and CEO of Red Dot. "The fact that NORMA Group has won an award bears testimony to the good design quality of its product," he added.

The Red Dot Award is one of the largest and most renowned design competitions in the world. It is awarded annually by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in the categories product design, communication design and design concept.

A press photo is available for download in high resolution here.

Additional information on the company is available at www.normagroup.com. More press photos are available from our platform on www.normagroup.com/images.

Contact
NORMA Group SE
Daphne Recker?
Group Communications
E-Mail: daphne.recker@normagroup.com
Tel.: +49 (0)6181 - 6102 743

About NORMA Group
NORMA Group is an international market and technology leader in engineered joining technology (joining, connecting and fluid handling technology). The company manufactures a wide range of innovative connecting solutions and water management technology offering more than 40,000 products to customers in over 100 countries with around 8,900 employees. NORMA Group helps its customers and business partners react to global challenges such as climate change and increasing scarcity of resources. NORMA Group joining products can be found in vehicles and trains, ships and aircraft, buildings and water management as well as in applications for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The company generated sales of around EUR 1.08 billion in 2018. NORMA Group operates a global network of 30 production facilities as well as numerous sales and distribution sites across Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. NORMA Group has its headquarters in Maintal, Germany. NORMA Group SE is listed on the German stock exchange (Prime Standard) and included in the MDAX index.


25.03.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Phone: +49 6181 6102 741
Fax: +49 6181 6102 7641
E-mail: ir@normagroup.com
Internet: www.normagroup.com
ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3
WKN: A1H8BV
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

791021  25.03.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=791021&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
