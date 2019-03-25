NORMA : drainage channel wins Red Dot Award

DGAP-News: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

NORMA Group drainage channel wins Red Dot Award



25.03.2019 / 08:43

- Award attests to its high design quality and innovation potential

- Product enables reliable water drainage in curvy situations

- Water management a promising growth market for NORMA Group



Maintal, Germany, March 25, 2019 - NORMA Group, a global market leader in engineered joining technology, has received the Red Dot Award for Product Design for a product from its water management portfolio. The Quik-Turn Radius Coupling was recognized for its good design quality and high innovation potential.

"Water management is a key growth market for us as a market leader in joining and fluid handling technology," said Bernd Kleinhens, CEO of NORMA Group. "We offer irrigation solutions that contribute to the efficient use of water, a scarce resource. Another focus is on reliable drainage solutions for a wide range of applications in the commercial and private sectors."

The Quik-Turn Radius Coupling enables 6 degrees of movement per section. This makes it particularly well suited for drainage along curved paths, athletic tracks, private swimming pools and spa areas. The coupling offers an alternative to traditional polymer concrete troughs because concrete products can crack or break.

"The jury tested each of the more than 5,500 products entered individually and reached a joint decision on the products that were to receive a distinction," said Professor Dr. Peter Zec, Initiator and CEO of Red Dot. "The fact that NORMA Group has won an award bears testimony to the good design quality of its product," he added.

The Red Dot Award is one of the largest and most renowned design competitions in the world. It is awarded annually by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in the categories product design, communication design and design concept.

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group is an international market and technology leader in engineered joining technology (joining, connecting and fluid handling technology). The company manufactures a wide range of innovative connecting solutions and water management technology offering more than 40,000 products to customers in over 100 countries with around 8,900 employees. NORMA Group helps its customers and business partners react to global challenges such as climate change and increasing scarcity of resources. NORMA Group joining products can be found in vehicles and trains, ships and aircraft, buildings and water management as well as in applications for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The company generated sales of around EUR 1.08 billion in 2018. NORMA Group operates a global network of 30 production facilities as well as numerous sales and distribution sites across Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. NORMA Group has its headquarters in Maintal, Germany. NORMA Group SE is listed on the German stock exchange (Prime Standard) and included in the MDAX index.