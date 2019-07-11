NORMA : honors Precision Metal Services as best supplier in the Americas »

Successful business partnership for 15 years

Outstanding performance in the areas of quality, delivery reliability, purchasing as well as growth and sustainability

Maintal, Germany, July 11, 2019

-

NORMA Group

, an international market leader in advanced joining technology, presented the 'Supplier Recognition Award' for the Americas region to Precision Metal Services, Inc. ('Precision Metal Services') on July 10, 2019. NORMA Group has honored the company for its outstanding performance in 2018 in the areas of quality, delivery reliability, purchasing as well as growth and sustainability.

'In order to meet our high standards for quality and service, we also rely on companies with high standards for products, services and processes when selecting our suppliers,' said Bernd Kleinhens, CEO of NORMA Group. 'In Precision Metal Services, we have a business partner at our side who shares our high standards and supports us in serving our customers excellently.'

Precision Metal Services supplies NORMA Group's site in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, with wire rod for internal screw production. These screws are used in various worm-drive clamps produced at the site. The successful cooperation with Precision Metal Services has been going on for 15 years now. The company already received an award for outstanding supplier performance from NORMA Group back in 2009.

In fiscal year 2018, Precision Metal Services convinced the company with continuously high quality standards of the delivered products as well as excellent delivery times and delivery services. The overall performance of Precision Metal Services was rounded off by outstanding technical expertise and consulting competence and lean cost structures.

With the 'Supplier Recognition Award,' NORMA Group honors the performance of outstanding suppliers on the basis of numerous criteria . This is the fifth time that NORMA Group has presented this award in the Americas region.