NORMA : honors employees for innovative project

0
04/10/2019 | 04:03am EDT
Maintal, Germany/Prague, Czech Republic, April 10, 2019- NORMA Group, a global market leader in engineered joining technology, has given its Innovation Excellence Award to a team of employees. The four-person team consisting of product and process engineers drew attention with a project for improving the design of a worm drive hose clamp.

'We give the Innovation Excellence Award to highlight pioneering projects,'said Bernd Kleinhens, CEO of NORMA Group, at the award ceremony during the company's leadership meeting in Prague. 'The innovative strength of NORMA Group is founded on the creative ideas and dedication put forward by employees worldwide. To that end, we create an environment that fosters innovation and promotes continuous improvement and process optimization.'

The team consisting of Brian Ignaczak, Director Research & Development, and his colleagues David Svacha, Ryan Glynn and Michael Woodley out of the United States improved the geometry of a worm drive hose clamp with a perforated band. This development particularly improves performance in small-diameter clamps even further.

All employees worldwide are eligible for the Innovation Excellence Award. A multi-stage selection process evaluates the projects submitted based on multiple criteria, including degree of innovation and strategic relevance. There is a cash prize of up to 10,000 euros per team.

Brian Ignaczak (second from left) from the winning team together with CEO Bernd Kleinhens, COO Dr. Friedrich Klein and CFO Dr. Michael Schneider.

Seven finalist teams presented their innovation projects at the award ceremony.

Disclaimer

Norma Group SE published this content on 10 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2019 07:17:09 UTC
