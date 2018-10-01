NORMA : participates in “Ulrich Wickert Award for Children’s Rights 2018” »

NORMA Clean Water: Successful cooperation with Plan International recognized

More than 18,000 school children benefit from the charitable initiative

Maintal, Germany, October 01, 2018

NORMA Group

, a global market leader in engineered joining technology, presented its NORMA Clean Water India project at the award ceremony of the 'Ulrich Wickert Award for Children's Rights 2018'* in Berlin. Together with the

children's relief organization Plan International

, NORMA Group provided information about its commitment at the event. With its charitable project NORMA Clean Water, the company promotes the supply of water in areas where water is scarce.

Marion Mitchell, Corporate Responsibility Officer of NORMA Group, gave further insights into the NORMA Clean Water India project during an appearance at the event and said: 'We are delighted with the success of NORMA Clean Water in India that we have been able to achieve with Plan International. It is a great honor for NORMA Group to be present at the award ceremony for this important initiative for children's rights. At the same time, it is an additional incentive for us to press ahead with NORMA Clean Water in an ambitious manner.'

NORMA Group initiated the charitable project NORMA Clean Water in India, which was completed at the beginning of this year, together with Plan International in 2014. With its commitment, NORMA Group gave pupils and teachers access to clean drinking water and functioning sanitary facilities around NORMA Group's Pune location. In addition, training courses were offered on handling of water and hygiene. A total of 18,600 school children and teachers are now benefiting from these measures.

With the launch of NORMA Clean Water Brazil in 2017, the company aims to build on its success in India. In Brazil, NORMA Clean Water is now to provide around 400 families with access to clean water supplies via new or modernized drinking water facilities. The project in Brazil is expected to last until August 2020.

Water is a strategic growth area of NORMA Group. With its water management product portfolio , the company addresses global challenges such as climate change and water scarcity.

Through the way in which NORMA Group conducts its business, the company seeks to make a contribution to an ecologically and socially sustainable society. NORMA Group's Corporate Responsibility strategy helps the Group to act in a responsible manner while at the same time securing its position as a global market and technology leader for advanced joining technology in the long term.

More information on Corporate Responsibility (CR) at NORMA Group can be found on the CR website and in the 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report .

* The Ulrich Wickert Foundation's Journalism Prize is awarded annually to the best reports and coverage on the topic of children's rights. The 'Peter Scholl-Latour Prize' also awarded on the occasion of the event pays tribute to the work of journalists who educate society on the suffering of people in crisis and conflict regions.