NORMA : receives Prime Status for sustainability performance »

Above-average ecological and social performance

NORMA Group among top ten percent worldwide

Share qualifies as a sustainable investment



Maintal, Germany, August 28, 2018

- NORMA Group, a global market leader in engineered joining technology, has been awarded Prime Status by the rating agency ISS-oekom for above-average sustainability performance in the areas of environment, social affairs and governance. This puts NORMA Group in the top ten percent of the approximately 6,300 companies assessed around the world.

'The rating confirms that NORMA Group's share qualifies as a sustainable investment,' says Dr. Michael Schneider, Chief Financial Officer of NORMA Group.'We will continue to consequently execute our corporate responsibility measures along the complete value chain.'

The company improved throughout the evaluation period, particularly in the areas of environmental management and in society and product responsibility. According to ISS-oekom's analysis, NORMA Group products help optimize emissions, leakages and weight. As stated in its Corporate Responsibility strategy , NORMA Group wishes to contribute to an ecologically and socially sustainable society.

The independent rating agency ISS-oekom assesses companies with the aim of identifying investment opportunities and risks related to sustainability, and awards industry pioneers with Prime Status. The assessment of a company's social and ecological performance is based on over 100 industry-specific social and ecological criteria. Currently, just under ten percent of the assessed companies reach Prime Status.