Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Norma Group SE    NOEJ   DE000A1H8BV3

NORMA GROUP SE (NOEJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NORMA : receives Prime Status for sustainability performance »

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 09:16am CEST
  • Above-average ecological and social performance
  • NORMA Group among top ten percent worldwide
  • Share qualifies as a sustainable investment
Maintal, Germany, August 28, 2018- NORMA Group, a global market leader in engineered joining technology, has been awarded Prime Status by the rating agency ISS-oekom for above-average sustainability performance in the areas of environment, social affairs and governance. This puts NORMA Group in the top ten percent of the approximately 6,300 companies assessed around the world.

'The rating confirms that NORMA Group's share qualifies as a sustainable investment,' says Dr. Michael Schneider, Chief Financial Officer of NORMA Group.'We will continue to consequently execute our corporate responsibility measures along the complete value chain.'

The company improved throughout the evaluation period, particularly in the areas of environmental management and in society and product responsibility. According to ISS-oekom's analysis, NORMA Group products help optimize emissions, leakages and weight. As stated in its Corporate Responsibility strategy, NORMA Group wishes to contribute to an ecologically and socially sustainable society.

The independent rating agency ISS-oekom assesses companies with the aim of identifying investment opportunities and risks related to sustainability, and awards industry pioneers with Prime Status. The assessment of a company's social and ecological performance is based on over 100 industry-specific social and ecological criteria. Currently, just under ten percent of the assessed companies reach Prime Status.

Disclaimer

Norma Group SE published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 07:16:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NORMA GROUP SE
09:16aNORMA : receives Prime Status for sustainability performance »
PU
09:15aNORMA : receives Prime Status for sustainability performance
EQ
08/23NORMA : recognizes Integrity Stainless as best supplier in the Americas
EQ
08/23NORMA : recognizes Integrity Stainless as best supplier in the Americas »
PU
08/23NORMA GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
08/16NORMA GROUP SE : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Ger..
EQ
08/14NORMA : names Norder Band best supplier in Europe
EQ
08/14NORMA : names Norder Band best supplier in Europe »
PU
08/07NORMA : successfully closes acquisition of Statek »
PU
08/07NORMA : successfully closes acquisition of Statek
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/01NORMA Group AG 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017NORMA Group AG reports Q3 results 
2017NORMA Group AG reports Q2 results 
2017NORMA Group AG reports Q1 results 
2017NORMA Group AG reports FY results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 082 M
EBIT 2018 159 M
Net income 2018 100 M
Debt 2018 318 M
Yield 2018 2,09%
P/E ratio 2018 18,23
P/E ratio 2019 15,98
EV / Sales 2018 1,92x
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
Capitalization 1 757 M
Chart NORMA GROUP SE
Duration : Period :
Norma Group SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NORMA GROUP SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 62,8 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd Kleinhens Chairman-Management Board
Lars Magnus Berg Chairman
Michael Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Günter Hauptmann Member-Supervisory Board
Knut J. Michelberger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORMA GROUP SE0.41%2 050
FANUC CORP-20.69%39 938
ATLAS COPCO AB-6.94%33 485
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES14.53%30 715
INGERSOLL-RAND11.48%24 391
PARKER HANNIFIN-15.28%22 481
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.