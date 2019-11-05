NORMA : rolls out Change Program 'Get on track'

DGAP-Ad-hoc: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Miscellaneous

NORMA Group rolls out Change Program 'Get on track'



05-Nov-2019 / 11:12 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Maintal, November 5, 2019 - Today, the Supervisory Board of NORMA Group SE (ISIN DE 000A1H8BV3 / WKN A1H8BV, 'NORMA Group'), a global market leader in engineered joining and fluid-handling technology, has approved a change program "Get on track", as resolved by the Management Board.

The aim of this program is to increase NORMA Groups' profitability and flexibility. It includes the optimization of site capacities across all regions, a streamlining of the product portfolio, in particular through an active portfolio management, as well as improvements in purchasing.

The change program should result in cost savings starting in 2020, which shall increase until 2023 to annually EUR 40 million to EUR 45 million. The accumulated total cost volume for the implementation of the measures is expected to be around EUR 45 million to EUR 50 million until 2023. The costs incurred in the program will be shown on an unadjusted basis.

The program "Get on track" includes measures that go beyond the "Rightsizing program" already communicated.





