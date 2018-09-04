Log in
NORMA GROUP SE (NOEJ)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/04 09:09:31 am
55.325 EUR   +0.68%
NORMA : welcomes 14 new apprentices »

09/04/2018 | 02:37am EDT
  • Young professionals begin their training in seven different occupations
  • Guaranteed jobs if they complete training successfully
Maintal, Germany, September 4, 2018- NORMA Group welcomes 14 new apprentices in industrial-technical and commercial occupations in Germany. A total of eleven school graduates began their training yesterday at company headquarters in Maintal: two tool mechanics, three machine and plant operators, one industrial mechanic, one mechatronics technician, two process mechanics for plastics, one industrial clerk and one IT specialist. At the production site in Gerbershausen, a machine and plant operator, a mechatronics technician and an industrial mechanic will be trained over the next three years.

'Qualified employees are the basis of our company's success in the demanding field of advanced joining technology,'said Monika Jestädt, Head of Human Resources at NORMA Germany.'We are delighted that so many motivated, promising talents are starting an apprenticeship with us again this year.'

NORMA Group hires at least ten apprentices in Germany every year. Those who successfully complete training with at least a satisfactory academic performance will be offered jobs by NORMA Group for an indefinite period of time. The company is currently training 35 apprentices and one dual student in industrial-technical and commercial occupations in Germany.

New apprentices at NORMA Group's headquarter in Maintal

Disclaimer

Norma Group SE published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 06:36:02 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 1 082 M
EBIT 2018 159 M
Net income 2018 100 M
Debt 2018 319 M
Yield 2018 2,10%
P/E ratio 2018 18,13
P/E ratio 2019 15,89
EV / Sales 2018 1,91x
EV / Sales 2019 1,75x
Capitalization 1 751 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 62,8 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
Managers
NameTitle
Bernd Kleinhens Chairman-Management Board
Lars Magnus Berg Chairman
Michael Schneider Chief Financial Officer
Günter Hauptmann Member-Supervisory Board
Knut J. Michelberger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORMA GROUP SE-1.82%2 032
FANUC CORP-22.44%39 974
ATLAS COPCO AB-4.32%34 250
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES15.20%30 835
INGERSOLL-RAND13.57%24 847
PARKER HANNIFIN-12.02%23 242
