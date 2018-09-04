NORMA : welcomes 14 new apprentices »

Young professionals begin their training in seven different occupations

Guaranteed jobs if they complete training successfully

Maintal, Germany, September 4, 2018

- NORMA Group welcomes 14 new apprentices in industrial-technical and commercial occupations in Germany. A total of eleven school graduates began their training yesterday at company headquarters in Maintal: two tool mechanics, three machine and plant operators, one industrial mechanic, one mechatronics technician, two process mechanics for plastics, one industrial clerk and one IT specialist. At the production site in Gerbershausen, a machine and plant operator, a mechatronics technician and an industrial mechanic will be trained over the next three years.

'Qualified employees are the basis of our company's success in the demanding field of advanced joining technology,'said Monika Jestädt, Head of Human Resources at NORMA Germany.'We are delighted that so many motivated, promising talents are starting an apprenticeship with us again this year.'

NORMA Group hires at least ten apprentices in Germany every year. Those who successfully complete training with at least a satisfactory academic performance will be offered jobs by NORMA Group for an indefinite period of time. The company is currently training 35 apprentices and one dual student in industrial-technical and commercial occupations in Germany.