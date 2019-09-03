Log in
NORMA GROUP SE

(NOEJ)
NORMA : welcomes nine apprentices

09/03/2019
Maintal/Gerbershausen, Germany, September 3, 2019- NORMA Group, a global market leader in engineered joining technology, welcomes nine apprentices. A total of seven school graduates have started their training at the company's headquarters in Maintal: two specialists for warehouse logistics, two machine and plant operators, two tool mechanics and a technical product designer. Two employees will complete two years of training as machine and plant operator and three and a half years of training as mechatronic technician at the production facility in Gerbershausen, Thuringia.

'Qualified employees are the basis for the company's success in the demanding sector of engineered joining technology,' said Grit Schieborowsky, Managing Director of NORMA Germany. 'We are delighted that so many motivated and promising young professionals have once again decided to embark on a career with NORMA Group this year.'

NORMA Group employs a total of 36 apprentices in industrial, technical and commercial occupations at its Maintal and Gerbershausen sites. The apprentices benefit, among other things, from the training workshop which has been in existence since 1980 and in which the profession is taught from the outset.

New apprentices at NORMA Group's headquarter in Maintal together with trainers, representatives from HR and Works Council.

Norma Group SE published this content on 03 September 2019
