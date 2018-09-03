Log in
NORMA GROUP SE (NOEJ)
News

Norma : Dr. Friedrich Klein to serve as new COO of NORMA Group SE

09/03/2018 | 08:37am CEST
Maintal, Germany, September 3, 2018- The Supervisory Board of NORMA Group SE has appointed Dr. Friedrich Klein as the company's new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dr. Klein will manage the business operations of NORMA Group SE together with CEO Bernd Kleinhens and CFO Dr. Michael Schneider. He will assume his new role on October 1, 2018.

Dr. Friedrich Klein has many years of experience and expertise in the automotive sector. He joined NORMA Group from Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co KG, a globally active automotive and industrial supplier. As Director of the Bearing and Components Technologies division, Dr. Klein was responsible for the global development and production of rolling bearings. He was also responsible for restructuring the global production network and expanding production services.

'We are delighted that Dr. Friedrich Klein has been appointed COO of NORMA Group SE. The Supervisory Board is confident that Dr. Klein will continue the company's successful growth strategy with his colleagues on the Management Board. Dr. Klein has in-depth industry knowledge in NORMA Group's fields of operation along with extensive industry experience,' says Lars Magnus Berg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NORMA Group SE.

After studying mechanical engineering, Dr. Friedrich Klein began his professional career in 1989 in the Machine Tool Laboratory (WLZ) of the Rheinisch-Westfälisch Technische Hochschule (RWTH) in Aachen. Six years later, he received his doctorate in engineering (German: Dr.-Ing) from RWTH. Dr. Klein joined Muhr und Bender KG, an automotive components manufacturer, in 1996 and served as Plant Manager and division head in Germany as well as abroad. He joined Schaeffler in 2008, holding several management positions during his decade with the company.

Dr. Friedrich Klein to serve as new COO of NORMA Group SE

Disclaimer

Norma Group SE published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 06:36:01 UTC
