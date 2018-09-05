Norma : Mark Wilhelms new member of the Supervisory Board of NORMA Group SE

Log in
09/05/2018 | 09:30am CEST

DGAP-News: NORMA Group SE / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Mark Wilhelms new member of the Supervisory Board of NORMA Group SE

05.09.2018 / 09:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mark Wilhelms new member of the Supervisory Board of NORMA Group SE

Maintal, Germany, September 5, 2018. Mark Wilhelms has been appointed new member of the Supervisory Board of NORMA Group SE on August 29, 2018. With his appointment, the responsible court followed the proposal of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of NORMA Group SE.

The process and industrial engineer Mark Wilhelms, has been a member of the management of Stabilus SA, Luxembourg/Koblenz, since 2009. Wilhelms was appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Stabilus SA and Managing Director of Stabilus GmbH in 2014. He has many years of experience and expertise in the financial sector, but also in IT, and held management positions in the international automotive industry.

"We are delighted that Mark Wilhelms has joined the Supervisory Board of NORMA Group SE. He gained valuable experience while working for multinational industrial companies, in particular in areas of technological importance to NORMA Group," said Lars Magnus Berg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NORMA Group SE.

The Supervisory Board of NORMA Group SE is now once again comprised of six members: Lars Magnus Berg (Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Erika Schulte, (Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board), Rita Forst, Günter Hauptmann, Dr. Knut J. Michelberger and Mark Wilhelms.

Additional information on the company is available at www.normagroup.com. Press photos are available from our platform at www.normagroup.com/images.

Contact
NORMA Group SE
Susanne Kindor Marrier d'Unienville ?
Group Communications
Email: susanne.kindor@normagroup.com
Tel.: +49 (0)6181 - 6102 7607

About NORMA Group
NORMA Group is an international market and technology leader in engineered joining technology (joining, connecting and fluid handling technology). The company manufactures a wide range of innovative connecting solutions and water management technology offering more than 40,000 products to customers in 100 countries with around 8,300 employees. NORMA Group helps its customers and business partners react to global challenges such as climate change and increasing scarcity of resources. NORMA Group joining products can be found in vehicles and trains, ships and aircraft, buildings and water management as well as in applications for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. The company generated sales of around EUR 1.02 billion in 2017. NORMA Group operates a global network of 28 production facilities as well as numerous sales and distribution sites across Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. NORMA Group has its headquarters in Maintal, Germany. NORMA Group SE is listed on the German stock exchange (Prime Standard) and included in the MDAX index.


05.09.2018 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NORMA Group SE
Edisonstr. 4
63477 Maintal
Germany
Phone: +49 6181 6102 741
Fax: +49 6181 6102 7641
E-mail: ir@normagroup.com
Internet: www.normagroup.com
ISIN: DE000A1H8BV3
WKN: A1H8BV
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

720719  05.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=720719&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
