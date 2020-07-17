Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Noront Resources Ltd.    NOT   CA65626P1018

NORONT RESOURCES LTD.

(NOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Noront Resources Appoints New Director and Issues Stock Based Compensation and Interest Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

TORONTO, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noront Resources Ltd. (“Noront” or “the Company”) (TSX Venture: NOT) announced today that Mr. Matthew Quinlan, Interim CFO for Trevali Mining Corporation, has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Appointment of Matthew Quinlan

Mr. Quinlan has 25 years of experience in finance, capital markets and the global mining industry. Prior to Trevali, he was the CFO of Dominion Diamond Corporation, the world’s third largest diamond mining company. Over the course of a fifteen-year career in investment banking he acted as lead advisor/underwriter in over $40bn of transactions in the global mining industry and was Managing Director and Co-head of CIBC’s Global Mining investment banking group.

Matthew holds a BSc. (Honours) in Mechanical Engineering with Business Finance from University College London and The London School of Economics and Political Science. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA).

Issuance of Stock Based Compensation

The Noront Board of Directors has granted the option to acquire 200,000 common shares to various Directors, Officers and Management, with an exercise price of $0.16 per Common Share, the closing market price on the date of grant, exercisable for a period of five years. One third of the options vest immediately with the remaining options vesting in equal parts over the next two years. In addition, the Board has granted 673,943 restricted stock units convertible into common shares of the Company six months from the date of grant.

The options and restricted stock units were granted pursuant to Noront’s stock option plan and share awards plan respectively and will be used to compensate, incentivize, and retain key members of the Board, Executive and Management team. The issuance of options and restricted stock units are subject to all applicable regulatory and exchange approvals.

Issuance of Interest Shares

The Company also announced that payment of interest in the amount of $410,853 for the second quarter of 2020 pursuant to a loan agreement entered into between Noront and Resource Capital Funds V L.P. (“RCF”) dated February 26, 2013 (the “Loan Agreement”) has been satisfied by delivery of 2,628,618 common shares of the Company (the “Interest Shares”) at an effective price of $0.1563 per Interest Share. The Interest Shares were delivered on July 10, 2020 subject to a four month hold period, expiring on November 11, 2020.

The calculation of the number of Interest Shares issued was based on the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company during the 20 trading days prior to June 30, 2020. After giving effect to the issuance of the Interest Shares, there are 415,203,568 common shares of the Company issued and outstanding.

About Noront Resources
Noront Resources Ltd. is focused on development of its high-grade Eagle’s Nest nickel, copper, platinum and palladium deposit and the world class chromite deposits including Blackbird, Black Thor, and Big Daddy, all of which are located in the James Bay Lowlands of Ontario in an emerging metals camp known as the Ring of Fire. www.norontresources.com

For more information:
Greg Rieveley
greg.rieveley@norontresources.com
(416) 367-1444

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NORONT RESOURCES LTD.
04:06pNoront Resources Appoints New Director and Issues Stock Based Compensation an..
GL
05/11Noront Announces Copper-Zinc Resource Estimate for Nikka Deposit in the Ring ..
GL
04/13Noront Resources Announces Issuance of Interest Shares
GL
03/20NORONT RESOURCES LTD. : - Noront Response to COVID-19
AQ
03/02Noront Statement on New Partnership Between Government of Ontario, Marten Fal..
GL
02/27NORONT RESOURCES : Appoints New Director and Issues Stock Based Compensation
AQ
01/10Noront Resources Announces Issuance of Interest Shares
GL
2019Noront Announces Debt Extension and Royalty Sale and Provides Additional Upda..
GL
2019MacDonald Mines Announces the Addition of a New Director to the Board and Man..
AQ
2019NORONT RESOURCES : Announces Issuance of Shares
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -5,07 M -3,73 M -3,73 M
Net Debt 2019 46,2 M 34,0 M 34,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 -13,9x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 61,9 M 45,6 M 45,6 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart NORONT RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Noront Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Alan Coutts President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul A. Parisotto Chairman
Gregory R. Rieveley Chief Financial Officer
Jean Paul Gladu Director
Bo Liu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NORONT RESOURCES LTD.-16.67%46
BHP GROUP-2.57%124 444
RIO TINTO PLC7.11%102 595
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-11.16%30 035
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.23%19 242
FRESNILLO PLC63.07%9 698
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group